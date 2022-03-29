The Kentucky Realtors recently announced updated dispersal amounts of the Realtor Relief Fund, funded by the National Association of Realtors, as well as the extension of benefits toward the cost of hotels and motels for those impacted by the December 10 tornado.
This means families can now receive up to $3,000 to help with the financial burden of:
• Monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was damaged by the Disaster or;
• Rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from the Disaster or;
• New hotel/motel expense for families displaced out of the primary residence that was damaged by the disaster.
Applications for the Relief Fund are currently being accepted until June 30th, 2022. Visit https://www.kyrealtors.com/about-us/relief for more information.
A copy of the updated application can be accessed at https://www.paducahrealtors.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Relief-Assistance-Application_Kentucky-REALTORS-plus-HOTEL.pdf.
Currently, the fund has distributed roughly $300,000 to families in the local area as well as in Bowling Green, Dawson Springs, and Hopkinsville. With a total of 1.5 million allotted toward this program, there are still plenty of funds to be given to qualified applicants.
