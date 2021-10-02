Real Men Wear Pink: Raising money to fight cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but it often provides many opportunities for people to make donations in support of cancer research and treatment.
Now in its fourth year in Paducah, the Real Men Wear Pink campaign has become one of the biggest fundraisers for cancer research and treatment in the area, if not the biggest.
Twelve men from around the area are invited to raise funds for the American Cancer Society and to wear pink throughout the month. The one who raises the most money after the month-long campaign is named Paducah’s “Real Man.”
This year’s “Dapper Dozen” are Noah Bergren of WPSD Local 6, Joseph Blackmon of Paducah Dermatology, Jim Dudley of the McCracken County Sports Commission, Tom Griffith of Harrah’s Metropolis Casino, Fred Hargrove of Goodwill Inc., Todd Meyers of Community Financial Services Bank, Bob Pedersen of Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, Keaton Powell of Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Brian Shemwell of Barrel & Bond, Matt Rogers of Dillard’s, dentist Dr. Andrew Tritle and Marcus Turnley of Mercy General Surgery.
In its inaugural campaign in 2018, the Real Men Wear Pink campaign ranked first in the state for raising 163% of its $30,000 goal, bringing in $48,935.
The goal for this year’s Dapper Dozen is $50,000, with each participant setting a goal of $2,500.
Rachael King, the campaign lead and the senior director of Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships with the American Cancer Society’s North Central Region, is coordinating Paducah’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign, and emceed the participant reveal announcement Wednesday at Barrel & Bond.
“We’re all winners,” King told the candidates who were present. “We’re going to have some fun and also raise a lot of money.”
Last year, the fundraiser brought in $90,416, well beyond its goal of $50,000.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer doesn’t just affect women. Thousands of men are diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. every year, and so are more than 266,000 of their daughters, wives, mothers, sisters and friends.
The American Cancer Society created the Real Men Wear Pink campaign to engage and empower male community leaders in the fight to end breast cancer. Each Real Men Wear Pink participant accepts a fundraising challenge and competes to be the top fundraiser among his peers by the end of the campaign.
“The data shows us that 1 in 8 women will be affected by breast cancer,” Turnley told his fellow volunteers. “These ladies are not only moms, but they are sisters, they are grandmothers, they are daughters. Also, there are men that are affected by breast cancer.
“So, we get this opportunity to come together to battle this disease together. I think it shows that when we come together, there is nothing that we cannot accomplish. We’ve got a chance to overcome any obstacle together, whatever obstacle we may find ourselves in.”
Marissa Oliver of Mayfield was chosen by the Real Men Wear Pink participants as a cancer survivor to honor this year. She was also at the candidate reveal announcement Wednesday and gave her story.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer two weeks after I turned 40,” she said. “So, kind of not the 40th birthday I was hoping for. But, my mom’s mother and two of her sisters were diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes, so there was always that knowing of ‘Don’t get shocked if your card gets pulled.’
“I’m a personal trainer, so I have been fit for the biggest part of my life. I’m kind of the fit person that shows that you can check all of the boxes and this can still happen to you. You still have to go through the screenings and see your doctor because that was the only thing that saves my life.”
Oliver writes fitness and nutrition articles for Vue magazine, the title sponsor for Real Men Wear Pink.
“I became a personal trainer after cancer because the way that I wanted to pay it forward was helping people get healthy,” she said. “So, I have always stuck to a one-on-one getting people on a path to health, but it is also very important to tell my story to let them know that this is survivable if you get it caught in time.
“We live in a society now that we want safety. We tend to want to look for ‘Give me something that’s going to make me feel like I’m going to survive it.’ A lot of that starts with personal responsibility. So, do the things you need to do. Use the doctors for the screenings and the things that you do, but it starts with what you do. A doctor can only do so much. We have to do our part with it.”
Oliver said she lost her sister-in-law to leukemia earlier this year, bringing what she called “survivor guilt.”
“The only thing I know is that we go through these things to build a strength that can be used,” she said. “So, my thing is: Just use it. Just use it. I still have a contract with the universe because I had a very aggressive cancer — and I’m still here.”
Hargrove has taken part in every Real Men Wear Pink event in Paducah, helping to raise money with the perspective of having had cancer himself.
“In 2004, I was diagnosed with a regular cold,” he said. “About three or four weeks later, I went back for a second opinion, because I didn’t like the first report. They called my mom and dad back immediately, and they found two lumps in my neck and two lumps near the tops of my legs.
“I was down for about a year and a half, just trying to get my strength back and trying to rebuild. It scared me. To this day, I still don’t understand what was wrong, but at the same time, it gave me a chance to really speak out.”
Hargrove said he advised people to get checked for cancer.
“You never know,” he said. “It could be hereditary; it could be in your family somewhere. You never know.
“This is very important. I really take it personally. I’m a competitive person by nature. I’m an athlete, so this is in my blood. I figure if I can be competitive in sports, I need to be competitive for the right reasons. These are not just friends; these are brothers.”
Hargrove said he is excited to help raise money for the American Cancer Society, but added that cancer is something not to trifle with.
“If you have any inkling at all, please get checked out,” he said. “Cancer is real.”
To see information about the participants, check out the leader board or to make a donation, visit realmenwearpinkacs.org/paducahky.
