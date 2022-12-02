PINK

Recipients of awards as part of their efforts with the Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser stand together. Pictured, from left, are Mike Mallory, Jason Straub, Justyn Melendez, Aaron Klope and Ryan Toombs.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

Real Men Wear Pink in Paducah raised tens of thousands for 153 grants related to breast cancer. The group met Tuesday at Dry Ground Brewing Company to present awards and recognize those who helped to raise funds.

As part of the American Cancer society, Paducah’s arm of the Real Men Wear Pink group raised $31,580.25 for breast cancer research.

