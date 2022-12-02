Real Men Wear Pink in Paducah raised tens of thousands for 153 grants related to breast cancer. The group met Tuesday at Dry Ground Brewing Company to present awards and recognize those who helped to raise funds.
As part of the American Cancer society, Paducah’s arm of the Real Men Wear Pink group raised $31,580.25 for breast cancer research.
“It all goes to the American Cancer Society,” said Bailey Porter, senior development manager for the South East District of The American Cancer Society. “But this fundraiser specifically is restricted to breast cancer initiatives. So, that’s patient support groups, research initiatives and grants. It also goes toward our Hope Lodges, which are free lodging centers for cancer patients while they’re undergoing their treatments.”
The group of local community leaders each had a goal of $2,500 raised, with eight surpassing that.
“I work with Aflac employee benefits,” said Justyn Melendez, who raised the second most in the campaign with $4,100. “Cancer is the No. 1 claim that we find. Being a part of something like this to give back and raise money, considering my job, it definitely means a lot more to me. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Participants surpassing their goal include: Riley Solomon with $4,599.53; Justyn Melendez with $4,100; Ryan Toombs with $3,661.33; Steffin Beasley with $3,373.38; Jason Straub with $3,336.18; Mike Mallory with $3,173.02; Aaron Klope with $2,600; and Coye Elliott with $2,542.55.
