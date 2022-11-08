“End police brutality.” “Fight voter suppression.” “Disrupt inequality and social injustice.” “Dismantle racism.” “Celebrate change.” “Help make racial equity a reality.”
Attendees at the annual Freedom Fund Banquet for the Paducah-McCracken County chapter of the NAACP were greeted with table decorations bearing those slogans, courtesy of students at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
Over 200 attended the Sunday evening banquet, which featured remarks from WKCTC President Anton Reece and Paducah Schools Chief Equity Officer Shonda Burrus, as well as a performance from local musicians of a selection of songs from Broadway’s “Hamilton: An American Musical.”
Keynote speaker Bishop Jonathan McReynolds, son of Paducah’s first Black city commissioner, the late W.G. Harvey, spoke of what he called “a juxtaposition between hope and peril.”
“Each time that it appears that hope is on the horizon, by the emergence of new leaders, expanded opportunities, political victories, it seems as if we are slapped in the face with the existential reality of a presence and power of peril within our civilization.”
McReynolds encouraged his audience to vote, and to work together across racial boundaries to bring about real, lasting progress.
“If real change is going to come in America and in our communities, it will take everyone working together,” McReynolds said.
“The present social economic and political constructs are not just working against Black Americans. They’re working against most Americans. When America suffers we all suffer.”
While McReynolds lamented those “operating in racism and MAGA madness,” he also criticized “ultra progressives” touting what he saw as too much reliance on the government.
“I don’t know about you, but I learned in Paducah, Kentucky, to pull yourself up by the bootstraps, to get yourself through school, to find a job, to do something positive in your community.”
The NAACP awarded three Fred Paxton Diversity Awards — one each to WKCTC, the Paducah city government and the McCracken County government, President J.W. Cleary said Monday.
Cleary said he appreciated McReynolds’s words, both those of critique and of commendation.
“There’s no room for hatred, is what it amounts to,” Cleary said.
“If we’re working together, the sky’s the limit.”
