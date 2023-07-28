The sun shone brightly over Noble Park last weekend as Paducah Parks and Recreation hosted its annual “Paducah Regatta.”
Summer is the perfect time for building and crafting, and what better project than creating a boat to sail on the water? The Paducah Regatta is a community event for children and adults to test their skills and wit. The objective is to construct a boat using only cardboard and duct tape and then race it across the pool without sinking. The rules are simple.
Laughter and excitement filled the air at the Noble Park Pool on Saturday as participants worked to craft their vessels. Some boats were simple and practical, while others were elaborate and whimsical. As the races began, the crowd cheered on their favorite boats.
Some boats glided smoothly across the water, while others struggled to stay afloat. But regardless of the outcome, everyone cheered and congratulated each other on a well-done job.
The McDonough and Anthony families were among the participants in this year’s Regatta event. For 12 years, they have participated in this event, which holds special meaning as a family tradition. Their boat design for this year’s event was the Gingerbread Man, which ultimately led them to win both the Largest Crew and Overall Winner awards.
“Anytime we do this event, it brings back memories,” Mandy McDonough said. “We have been participating in this event for years, and every year we get better.”
The McDonough and Anthony families believe that events such as this encourage sportsmanship, inclusivity and camaraderie. The focus is not on winning or losing, but on participating and enjoying the experience together.
“Events like these are always great for the community,” Larae Anthony said. “It shows that people from different backgrounds and areas can come together, bond and compete and still have an excellent time.”
The Paducah Regatta showcased sailing skills and determination from participants. One out of four awards went to the winning boats, each representing a unique competition aspect.
The Titanic Award is for the ship that sank the fastest. The vessel that boasted the most members won the Largest Crew Award, a feat as it sailed with considerable weight. The Crowd Favorite Award went to the boat with the most captivating and singular design. The Overall Winner Award was given to the boat that demonstrated a combination of speed, skill and teamwork.
The award winners: Titanic Award: “Asher Square Design” — Mencer family; Crowd Favorite: “U.S.S. Wolfie” — Sanchez family; and Largest Crew and Overall Winner awards: “Gingerbread Man” — McDonough and Anthony family.
