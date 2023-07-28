The sun shone brightly over Noble Park last weekend as Paducah Parks and Recreation hosted its annual “Paducah Regatta.”

Summer is the perfect time for building and crafting, and what better project than creating a boat to sail on the water? The Paducah Regatta is a community event for children and adults to test their skills and wit. The objective is to construct a boat using only cardboard and duct tape and then race it across the pool without sinking. The rules are simple.

