Reaction to the one-year extension of Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively’s contract Monday night was divided into two distinct sides — those for and those against.
The controversy surrounding Shively’s continued employment as superintendent began on Oct. 20, 2020, when a photo of Shively and another person in blackface at a 2002 Halloween party was posted on social media. In that photo, Shively is wearing a Paducah Tilghman shirt, a gold chain with a dollar sign attached and a do-rag.
At the time that photo was taken, Shively was a teacher and assistant football coach at PTHS.
Shively apologized for his action in the photo. On Dec. 11, 2020, the Paducah school board voted not to terminate Shively but to have him take unpaid leave to take diversity training through The Messenger, led by Edward L. Palmer Sr.
Last February, the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board (KEPSB) placed Shively on probation for five years in reaction to the photo.
On Monday, more than a month before Shively’s current contract expires, the board voted to continue Shively’s tenure with a one-year contract that expires on June 30, 2023, and to give him a 3.5% pay increase to $153,788 for the year.
Board member James Hudson mentioned issues on the minds of board members and school district stakeholders, including the KEPSB probation, at Monday’s special board meeting.
“Here’s my thing: Five years,” he said. “KEPSB has made a decision to put our superintendent on probation, meaning that if he does anything wrong, he can lose his … certificate.
“Let’s just say the position for superintendent is open, and the person that applies, he says great things, got a great track record and he says to the board, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m on five years probation.’ Who hires a superintendent with that on his record?”
Hudson said there are other things on his mind regarding continuing Shively’s salary.
“I believe in grace; I am a believer in grace,” he said. “But I also believe in this: There has to be consequences for our actions. There has to be consequences for the choices that we make. And, to just say that this is OK — I’m concerned.”
Fourteen people on hand for that meeting also spoke to the board about their opinions, with 11 of them speaking out against renewing Shively’s contract. Some of them raised other issues.
Former Paducah teacher Jane Gamble — who is also a member of the Paducah Public Schools Foundation — spoke in favor of Shively, saying, “I joined the Foundation in 1999. … when Dr. (Randy) Greene (Shively’s predecessor who served as superintendent from 2004 to 2014) left the Foundation, there was $140,000 in it, and we seldom spent a dime of it.
“It is now worth $1.1 million, and through that, we have sent kids to the Fox Theatre in Louisville, we bought 3-D goggles, some kids went on American studies trips — all financial need.”
Jennifer Smith spoke about trust and how it has been changed in the local Black community.
“Once broken, trust is like a shattered piece of pottery,” she said. “No matter how many times you say you’re sorry or try to glue the pieces back together, the cracks remain.”
Richard Abraham, a former Paducah city commissioner, said that there is more to be seen than the photo, which he said has made Shively better and students stronger.
“I believe that our people are stronger than a photo,” he said. “I believe that the most diverse school district in this state is stronger than a photo. We are people; we are people of change — we are change agents.
“…I believe that (Shively) is a better guy for it. I believe that our students that had a chance to face their accusers and gone through this situation are better off as individuals than some students who have never ever faced this type of adversity.”
Felicia Long said she did not want to speak about the blackface incident, but instead spoke about the state of Paducah schools.
“I pulled up the school report card, and I did the year 2018-2019 because I wanted it to be fair due to COVID (which began in the 2019-20 school year),” she said. “When I pulled it up, I noticed the proficiency level of our kids is low. Our kids are low and behind the whole entire state. We are below state standards.
“All of our schools in this district are 2.5-star schools. Many of you wouldn’t stay in a 2.5-star hotel, and this is where we’re sending our kids to be educated. … when I say ‘failing,’ I’m not just talking about our Black and Brown kids; I’m talking about across the board, our kids are failing.”
