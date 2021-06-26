'Re-Fabbed' guru garners Forbes spotlight

MAYFIELD
One could almost say that Brooke Riley’s success was by design. But the Mayfield wife, mother, blogger and entrepreneur knows there was plenty of hard work and long hours to get where she is at today, which includes being listed among the business world’s top innovators.
Recently, Riley’s efforts in social media outreach about décor, designs and doing called Re-Fabbed — as well as an online boutique — have garnered her recognition from Forbes business magazine as part of its Next 1000 initiative spotlighting ambitious entrepreneurs.
Not a bad showing for a person who simply grew up loving arts and crafts, had a fear of public speaking, but knew there was a particular place and a purpose for her life.
Riley’s voice has that “holy cow!” sense of awe when asked about the international financial media publication’s acknowledgement of her original side gig blog that turned into a full-time, full blown do-it-yourself empire.
“It’s a bucket list thing, but a lot of times you never dream that it could actually be a reality for you,” she said in a phone interview. “The fact that they recognized my hard work and what the business has been able to accomplish in the six years we have been a business was just a really big deal to me.
“It was one of those pat-on-the-back moments where it felt good to be seen in that type of atmosphere and be among so many business leaders that have been recognized by them,” Riley added. “To be put in that same category was huge for me.”
A native of Hopkinsville, her childhood days were spent drawing, creating and writing. As a teenager, she then developed a taste for decorating.
“That was just a passion. I never thought anything about it, I just loved to create things and make things pretty,” Riley said. “That was just a natural thing I grew up doing.”
A 2002 graduate of Heritage Christian Academy, she would attend and graduate Murray State University with a degree in public relations. Riley took a position with West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative, while on the side she and her husband, Brandon, spent their free time flipping houses and decorating. But the idea of putting her talents and tips out for others to learn from was not anywhere on the radar.
“It was never I need to make a career out of this,” she said. “Just the whole time I was happy, loved the people here, good benefits, all the good things, but deep down when you feel your purpose is something else but you don’t know what it is, but you feel like you’re not at the right place where you’re called to be, that just kind of resonated with me.”
In her late 20s, though, after working just under a decade at WKRECC, Riley suffered a health scare that served as a pause button to put her life in perspective.
“When I realized God was calling me for something else, I don’t know what, it was a wake up call,” she added. “I’m a Christian and my faith plays a big part in all of my business. It was then I put it all together that my passion met my purpose and I realized I think there could be a business here with what I actually love to do.”
What illuminated from that light bulb moment was a blog that she worked on day and night (and day) to develop while still working and with two young children, Eden and Blaize. Making no money from her blogging about DIY tips and decorating, Riley turned in her resignation with her full-time job to follow her dream full time.
She noted that 93% of blogging ventures fail, but her Re-Fabbed blog averages 1 million to 1.5 million page views a month and reaches nearly every country on the globe. She sees her work as a form of ministry, as well, with Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest followers with whom she can share encouragement and ways to improve their lives.
“I’ve got 777,000 Facebook followers that God put in front of me and gave me a platform so I can spread positivity, His word, and be a light in a place that can feel pretty dark on the internet,” Riley added.
Along with Forbes, Riley and Re-Fabbed have been featured in Country Living, Huffington Post, House Beautiful, Pioneer Woman, and Good Housekeeping. In 2020, Re-Fabbed’s boutique was named the Boutique of the Year in Kentucky.
Building that audience, Riley said, meant first taking that giant step out of her comfort zone. It’s a similar message she shares with her social media followers, including the 2,000 people she coaches online each month. She said knowing there is a better life or better career that exists in one’s life is different than making it a reality.
“You’ve got to be willing to take that leap of faith or that step or you’re going to stay where you’re at,” she said. “You can’t complain about where you’re at if you’re not willing to take a step toward something better.
“God has literally walked with me every step and helped me along the way, and I wouldn’t be anything without the people who read my blog (and) follow along,” Riley said. “It’s not just me. It’s a collective. By the grace of God, He gave me these talents. I’m proud and happy what we can do for (our employees). It wouldn’t be without the support of my husband. He trusted and believe and had to pull the load financially and now works home full time.”
Riley calls the Forbes Next 1000 honor a sort of validation for the work she and others have put into it. She also said it was a validation for the blog and DIY industry, as well.
“People don’t realize how good a business can be if it’s your own passion. I never dreamed I could do this and make good money,” she said. “The fact the DIY decoration, along with the boutique, was recognized on a list like that is huge. That feature, in and of itself, that brought our industry out more was as big a deal as anything. I’m proud of that and the exposure it’s bringing to this industry that I love.”
