KEVIL — Raymond Gray, 92, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
He retired from Essex Wire Company after 23 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Willie Mae Gray, of Kevil; one son, Johnny Gray, of Kevil; daughters
Reba Bass, of Bandana, Kathy Newton, of Barlow, and Vicki Payne, of Barlow; 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by is parents, Dillard and Edith Kell Gray; one grandson, one sister, and four brothers.
Services will be Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Neal Eidson officiating. Burial will follow at Oscar Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Funeral Chapel.
Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing due to the state’s COVID restrictions.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
