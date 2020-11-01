BENTON — Ray Pat English, 83, Benton, of the Scale community, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his home.
Born to the late Herman and Helen (Holley) English in Dearborn, Michigan, he was a retired heavy equipment operator and was a member of Local 181 of the Operating Engineers. He was a perfectionist at his work and many locals tout his attention to detail while doing his favorite thing, and that was dirt work.
Along with his wife, Glenda, they owned and operated Pat English Excavating for over 40 years. He and Glenda spent many years traveling to dirt track races and loved to watch UK Basketball on television.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Glenda (Wiles) English; one daughter, Melinda English of Benton; one son, Terry (Vicki) English of Benton; one brother, Mike (Wanda) English, of Benton; five grandchildren, Dusty Smith, Justin English, Morgan Norwood, Trevor English, and Tanner English; and six great-grandchildren, Ethan Norwood, Boston English, Marley Norwood, Corinne Smith, Ryder English, and Emersyn Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Brooks Ann English.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov, 2, 2020 in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th Street, Benton. Gary Knuckles and Bro. Joel Frizzell will officiate. Interment will follow in Briensburg Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to: Lourdes Hospice, P. O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
