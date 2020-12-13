NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Randhir Kumar, 74, of Paducah, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
He was an amazing grandfather in all aspects, whether it be caring, loving or protecting us. The memories we have created together will last forever. No one was able to match his energy in our house, that what made him the best grandfather.
Randhir is survived by his wife, Janak Dulari; two sons, Vic Rachan (Monica) of Paducah, Kentucky and Sandeep Rachan (Mackenzie) of Paducah, Kentucky; two daughters, Seema Sharma (Rajinder) of India and Monika Joshi (Vijay) of India; one brother, Subash Chander of India; and seven grandchildren, Vasav Rachan, Sahil Rachan, Ishaan Rachan, Krish Rachan, Yash Sharma, Pankaj Joshi and Keshav Joshi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Surinder Kumar and Shakuntla Devi; and two brothers, Anil Kumar and Ravi Shankar.
In accordance with health and public safety directives, all services will be private.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.