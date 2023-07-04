FRANKFORT – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of all ramps at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 interchange starting on Monday, July 10.

According to a KYTC news release, the full closure of Purchase Parkway Wingo Exit 14 ramps is to allow reconstruction of the interchange to meet current interstate standards. The work is part of upgrades aimed at allowing Interstate 69 to be extended southward along the parkway from the 21 mile marker at Mayfield to the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at Fulton.

