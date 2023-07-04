FRANKFORT – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of all ramps at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 interchange starting on Monday, July 10.
According to a KYTC news release, the full closure of Purchase Parkway Wingo Exit 14 ramps is to allow reconstruction of the interchange to meet current interstate standards. The work is part of upgrades aimed at allowing Interstate 69 to be extended southward along the parkway from the 21 mile marker at Mayfield to the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at Fulton.
Closure of all entry and exit ramps at Wingo Exit 14 will require motorists to detour via the KY 307 Fulton Exit 2 interchange or the U.S. 45/KY 80 Mayfield Exit 21 interchange to follow U.S. 45 to Wingo. Portable message boards will alert motorists to the ramp closures, according to the news release.
The news release said this extended ramp closure will also impact residents of the Clinton/Hickman County area who access the parkway via Exit 14. The closure of all ramps at Exit 14 is expected to be in place for up to 90 days or until approximately Oct. 10.
Additionally, the contractor has northbound and southbound lane restrictions along the Purchase Parkway from the 13-mile marker to the 17.5-mile marker.
Motorists should be mindful of increasing construction activity along the Purchase Parkway extending northward from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Fulton (mile point 0.0) to the end of I-69 at the 21-mile marker near the U.S. 45/KY 80-Bypass at the southwest edge of Mayfield.
There is a 55 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence in areas where construction crews are present, according to the news release.
The two-year project includes converting the KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 interchange from a mini-cloverleaf originally designed to accommodate a toll booth to a modern modified-diamond interchange with extended ramps designed for high-speed interstate traffic.
The project will eventually include improvements to Exit 1 and Exit 2 at Fulton, bridge deck and barrier wall upgrades, as well as guardrail and drainage work all along the parkway from Fulton to Mayfield. On completion, the project will allow Interstate 69 to be extended along the final 21 miles of the existing parkway to the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
The news release said that, along with ongoing construction to complete a new I-69 Ohio River crossing between Henderson and Evansville, Indiana, this project through parts of Graves, Hickman and Fulton counties is a significant step toward completing I-69 through Kentucky.
KYTC also said that Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $33.9 million project. The target completion date for all of the upgrades is Dec. 15, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.