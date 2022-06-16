GRAND RIVERS — Salvage crews work Tuesday morning on a barge that sank Saturday in Kentucky Lock. The barge, which was carrying gravel, did not lose any of its load, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. The boat sank within two minutes of being struck when the lock was closing, but no one was injured. Officials said the barge was fully floated and the lock was cleared Wednesday morning, and operations were set to resume Wednesday afternoon. The shutdown didn’t impact travel on the Tennessee River, as the lock had been planned for closures this week for maintenance.

