Railroad museum to host 'Polar Express' celebration

Families in Paducah will have some opportunities to get in the holiday spirit this weekend, including celebrating the season at the Paducah Railroad Museum on Saturday.
The museum is ringing in the holidays with a Polar Express Celebration, modeled after the Christmas train-themed children’s story by Chris Van Allsburg. The event will include arts and crafts opportunities, songs for kids to sing along to, readings of “The Polar Express” and photos with Santa.
There will also be a locomotive simulator open at the museum intended for the older and more mature children to try out, museum Director Logan Blewett said.
So far, there are five sessions guests can choose to attend. The sessions start at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Blewett said if there is enough demand, the museum would consider setting up other session times after these five fill up.
The event is free with the price of admission, but guests are asked to make reservations with the Paducah Railroad Museum to attend. Reservations can be made by calling 270-908-6451, or by filling out the Google form set up for the event, which is available on the museum’s Facebook page under the event tab. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 years and younger.
Paducah Railroad Museum is located at 200 Washington St. in downtown Paducah.
