Paducah Railroad Museum is opening for the season today, and will be hosting its annual grand reopening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year’s grand re-opening will include activities like Lone Oak Lion’s Club Little Cubbie train rides around the parking lot of the museum, songs, games, arts, crafts and story time, museum curator Amy Blewett said. She added that the museum’s locomotive simulator would be up and running.
The museum, which has been open since 1996, typically closes for a couple of months during winter, Blewett said. During this time, volunteers clean up the museum and set up new attractions to prepare for the new season and prepare for tourists visiting Paducah in warmer months.
One of the new displays Blewett said is at the railroad museum is a wooden train display donated by the family of a former locomotive worker. The display also has stories of what it is like working on a steam engine and some of the funny happenings that can take place during the workday.
Blewett said Saturday’s story times will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., and kids can hear a story about train safety. The story time activities are held monthly at the museum.
Paducah Railroad Museum is located at 200 Washington St. in Paducah. Admission to the museum is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Blewett said museum is always accepting volunteers to help with day-to-day activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.