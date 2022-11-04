Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced more than $2.2 million in grants to improve railroad crossings in 11 Kentucky counties, including McCracken, Marshall and Caldwell.
“Railroads are an essential part of Kentucky’s transportation system, reaching every corner of the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “The projects being accomplished with the help of these grants will result in greater safety for the millions of vehicles that cross railroad tracks and more efficient operation of the crossings themselves.”
The projects include upgrading crossing signals and lights, new pavement on approaches to crossings, replacement of approaches and, in some cases, full crossing replacements
Four companies submitted the selected grant applications: Paducah and Louisville Railway; RJ Corman Railroad Group; Kentucky Railway Museum; and Norfolk Southern. A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) selection committee screened the applications, which then were approved by KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.
A total of 17 projects were funded, including: Paducah and Louisville (10 projects):
McCracken County — Husband Road, upgrade signals/lights, $200,328.
Marshall County — Industrial Parkway/KY 1523, full crossing replacement, $166,220.
Caldwell County — Matt Rich Road, upgrade signals/lights, $189,727; Varmint Trace Road, upgrade signals/lights, $189,727.
