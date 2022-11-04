Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced more than $2.2 million in grants to improve railroad crossings in 11 Kentucky counties, including McCracken, Marshall and Caldwell.

“Railroads are an essential part of Kentucky’s transportation system, reaching every corner of the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “The projects being accomplished with the help of these grants will result in greater safety for the millions of vehicles that cross railroad tracks and more efficient operation of the crossings themselves.”

