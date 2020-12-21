While the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated many holiday traditions this season, like Christmas cantatas, plays and events like the Living Christmas Tree and Walk Through Bethlehem, a local radio broadcast may help perk up one’s Yuletide spirit a bit.
Mayfield radio station WYMC will air a Community Christmas Concert from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22-23, and from 6-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve Thursday. But instead of recent carols and hymns, the broadcast will feature choirs and local performances from previous years, including a 1964 community Christmas concert at Mayfield First Baptist Church.
The project was the brainchild of former Mayfield residents and broadcasters Mark Huffman and David Hilliard and WYMC general manager Jim Moore. Both Huffman and Hilliard live in Virginia but hold tight to their Mayfield roots.
“They wanted to do this as a Christmas gift to the community they grew up in,” Moore said.
Even in August, the three thought the holidays would likely be different due to the pandemic likely sidelining church choirs, Christmas plays and larger events that have been commonplace this time of year. So Moore contacted several churches to see if they had recordings of past performances.
“We wanted this to be something not just like Christmas music by Andy Williams or Perry Como or Dean Martin,” he said. “We wanted this to have a local flavor.”
The ingredients were music from choirs at Mayfield First Baptist, First United Methodist, First Church of the Nazarene, First Presbyterian, Trace Creek and Fairview Baptist churches, as well as performances from a Christmas program at Sedalia Elementary School.
As Moore made the local contacts to collect the recordings, he then forwarded them on to Huffman and Hilliard to stitch the concert together. One reel-to-reel recording Hilliard had was from the 1964 community concert at First Baptist Church, which was under the direction of Betty Cook.
“I think people are going to want something more like traditional Christmas music,” Moore added. “Some of the voice are going back many years — Norma Wilson was the choir director at Mayfield High School, Jean Gray was the organist, Charlie Baugh and so many.”
Hilliard and Huffman, both of whom worked for Associated Press Radio News, will also provide narration along with the music.
“We try to give some context and provide some recollections throughout the program, and we also talk to some people we know who grew up in Mayfield and Graves County who are of a similar vintage as Mark and me,” Hilliard said in an interview on WYMC.
Both Moore and Hilliard commented on the various styles of music performed, from handbells to pipe organs to a capella to contemporary.
The Community Christmas Concert will air on both WYMC’s AM (1430) and FM (93.9) and streamed on the station’s Facebook page for those who may not be able to return home for the holidays.
“You could have family listen at the same time, one in New York and one in Bugtussle,” Moore said.
“As you’re wrapping some Christmas gifts or writing out a few Christmas cards, you could listen to it and enjoy some good memories,” Hilliard added. “At least, that’s our hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.