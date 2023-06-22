Saturday and Sunday is the American Radio Relay League’s Field Day, a continent-wide event drawing thousands annually.
The Paducah Amateur Radio Association will be at Keiler Park, 2900 Broadway, conducting “emergency” contact with stations elsewhere in North America — or further. Licensed operators can participate from home, too.
Setup begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, with a contest 1 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. When an operator contacts another, and it’s verified by the ARRL, each encounter scores points for the Paducah club to compare state- and nationwide.
President Garry Wheatley said one of the core tenets of Field Day is a chance for ham radio operators to practice backup and emergency communications in field conditions.
“Which means going out with equipment and generators and acting as if you have no electricity or modern conveniences,” Wheatley said. “It’s a preparedness frame of mind, and typically, the amateur radio operator — it’s in the forefront of their mind. The idea isn’t to just incorporate that for your family but your neighborhood and community, because in a broader sense we need each other.”
Wheatley said such emergency communications prove vital in situations like the 2009 ice storm or 2021 tornadoes. To complete a simulated environment, the McCracken County Emergency Management Office has lent some of its resources to use.
Temporary high-frequency antennas will be strung from trees for a setup rivaling less modern amenities.
“As people tune around the dial, they may very well hear my announcement that I’m calling CQ, meaning ‘any station,’ and the other station will reply back,” Wheatley said. “We’ll exchange a brief amount of information like who we are, where we are, our operations and stations on-air — and gee whiz, that’s just the idea.”
“We’ll tell each other bye by saying ‘73,’ ” he said. “Then, it’s like fishing, we’ll tune around and try to find another station.”
Wheatley said he fell into radio “sideways,” working in broadcasting at WPSD Local 6 and eventually teaching through the Kentucky Department of Vocational Tech. “It always intrigued me. But what hooked me was when the FCC dropped the requirement for having to memorize morse code,” he said. “There was an influx.”
“Amateur radio is a very, very old hobby,” he said. “Well over 100 years old, with a strong background in emergency communications. This yearly presentation helps take local people, especially the new who have entered the hobby, and shows them the ins and outs.”
He told a story of once speaking with the International Space Station as it flew overhead.
“You can talk with morse code, send live TV pictures and bounce a signal off the moon to talk to someone on the other side of the earth,” he said. “Amateur radio appeals to a huge cross-section.
The local radio club has some 50 members, all licensed by the Federal Communications Commission — a requirement to legally operate amateur radios.
Visit w4nja.org for more information about the radio club, meetings, license testing and amateur radio.
