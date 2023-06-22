PADNWS-06-22-23 FIELD DAY_PIC

Paducah Amateur Radio Association member Jeff Estes (right) explains portable ham radio gear to local Boy Scouts. This weekend is the American Radio Relay League’s Field Day, a continent-wide event drawing thousands annually. PARA will be at Keiler Park, 2900 Broadway, conducting “emergency” contact with stations elsewhere in North America — or further. The event is open to the public.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Saturday and Sunday is the American Radio Relay League’s Field Day, a continent-wide event drawing thousands annually.

The Paducah Amateur Radio Association will be at Keiler Park, 2900 Broadway, conducting “emergency” contact with stations elsewhere in North America — or further. Licensed operators can participate from home, too.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In