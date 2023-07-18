RADCLIFF — Nearly a decade after establishing the first legal distillery in Hardin County since Prohibition, Master Distiller Brent Goodin is ready to dabble in wine.
Boundary Oak Distillery in Radcliff is applying for a permit from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to establish what is called a small farm winery.
That doesn’t mean Goodin will be planting a vineyard, but it will allow the business to purchase wine to create a new aged product by reusing bourbon barrels.
“As we dump one of those barrels, we will then put wine back into that barrel to make bourbon barrel-aged wine,” he said.
Wines aged in spirit barrels have become increasingly popular, according to Wine Enthusiast magazine, with growth of more than 4% annually in each of the last 20 years. The charred white oak barrels, which give bourbon its bronze color, absorb some of the alcohol, which “can create intense, full-bodied wines,” the magazine said.
In the production of bourbon, only new white oak barrels are acceptable. Goodin wants to reuse each barrel to recoup some of the initial expense and conserve the wood.
“We already have the barrels,” he said. “So for us, it’s just a way that instead of us sending barrels to Napa, we’re just going to keep the barrels and bring in the wine.”
Because bourbon finishing barrels typically are wine barrels, he hopes to get a third use rather than discarding it in the traditional one-and-done method.
Trying to carve a spot in the $4.1 billion U.S. market for barrel-aged wine, Goodin thinks his craft distillery has an advantage over wineries which transport used barrels across the country.
“The barrel is what gives the flavor and the longer it dries out before someone uses it, the less efficient it is,” he said. “If we fill it up the minute we dump it, we get all those flavors.”
And he’s not bashful about predicting quality results.
“It’s a seasoned two-year-old barrel. Because the barrel is so new when we dump it, I think we can make the best bourbon barrel-aged wine in the country,” Goodin said.
He also anticipates the barrel-aged wine will enhance Boundary Oak’s position on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Goodin said he knows of no other whiskey-maker in the state with its own barrel-aged wine.
“We wanted to be one of the first distilleries to do that,” he said.
Many details remain to be resolved. Goodin has not determined where to purchase wine. He plans to consider major producers from the California Napa Valley, but also Kentucky or other regional wineries.
He also has yet to begin working out bottle design, labeling and marketing ideas for the product.
The biggest challenge ahead will be coming up with the products, which he said will require some testing.
“We’re going to experiment with different kinds of product to see what resonates here and go from there,” Goodin said.
For now, Boundary Oak awaits issuance of its sixth license in the highly regulated spirits industry. The state ABC requires a public comment period, which concludes Aug. 7.
In the meantime, the distillery is bottling and shipping bourbon and whiskey products daily. While Goodin monitored progress of the stills, workers this week were simultaneously labeling bottles of Patton Armored Diesel and 82nd AirBorne, which are two of its 13 products. Its product line includes a charcoal-filtered vodka, whiskeys accented with lavender and cinnamon flavoring and two versions of Kentucky Moonshine, the first product it introduced.
The company also plans the release in August of its uniquely local product to be called Boundary Oak Bourbon. Goodin said it will be distilled, aged and bottled entirely in the Radcliff operation.
