Since a story on the training program offered through the United Steelworkers Union Local 550 chapter, to develop radiological control technicians to work at the U.S. Department of Energy Paducah site, appeared March 24, the date of a planned celebratory event to mark the beginning of classes has changed.
The event is now scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
WKCTC is offering classroom space for the training. The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership and the Lexington-based Mid-America Conversion Services are also partnering in the project.
