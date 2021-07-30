Racer 101 program has largest participation

Murray State University’s Racer 101 new student program welcomed its largest group since the program’s inception, with more than 100 incoming freshmen participating.
Racer 101 is a program built for students to get involved with the Murray State experience before they arrive on campus in August.
This year’s Racer 101, which was held July 9-11, allowed incoming students to participate in campus activities and programs while developing leadership skills to help them acclimate to their new home away from home.
“Racer 101 Camp is another way for incoming students to learn more about Murray State and their future Racer home,” said Beth Acreman, associate director for new student programs and events. “Activities revolve around five areas, including community, diversity, leadership, traditions and life stories.
“After such a tough year for our incoming student and leadership team, we were able to create an environment that was accepting, kind and, most importantly, fun.”
As the university prepares for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 17, there is still time for prospective students to apply and register for the 2021-22 academic year. Students interested attending Murray State University can learn more as well as schedule a campus visit by calling the office of recruitment at 270-809-2896 or emailing msu.recruitment@murraystate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.