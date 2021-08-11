There is a change sweeping the state in how traffic is directed on busy highways in an effort to reduce crashes and fatalities in accident-prone areas.
They are called “R-cuts,” and there are several being built in the Jackson Purchase area. The “R” stands for “restricted crossing.”
Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said R-cuts are also being used in several other states as to stem the number of wrecks at dangerous crossings.
“An R-cut is really a new kind of intersection,” he said. “They’ve been using them for quite a while in some other states. Like a lot of the things that happen out on the roadways, usually, two or three states will try something as sort of an experiment and see how they work.”
Todd said the design may look unusual, but it’s meant to cut making one sketchy trip across four lanes into three “bite-sized” steps.
“Essentially, if you are approaching the intersection (of a highway) from a side road, people are always tempted to look at traffic coming from both directions and think, ‘Oh, I can make it,’ so they gun it and try to make it across all four lanes at one time,” he said. “If they misjudge the speed of an oncoming vehicle, it can lead to tragedy.
“What an R-cut does is — when you come to an intersection (from a side road) — instead of going straight through, you make a right turn and go down a dedicated turn lane that goes into the median that provides you with a controlled turn. Once you yield to oncoming traffic, you then return in the opposite direction if you were planning on going to the left or, if you want to continue in the direction you were originally going, you make a right turn and continue on that road.”
Todd said R-cuts make intersections safer and have been shown to reduce the number of crashes at those sites.
“In the states where they have been used for several years, they’ve been shown to reduce crashes by about 54%,” he said. “It pretty much eliminates T-bone crashes, which are the ones that cause the most fatalities and the most injuries.”
In McCracken County, there are two R-cuts being built on U.S. 60 near West Paducah at the intersection of Ky. 996 and Ky. 726, and another is scheduled to be built on U.S. 45 in southern McCracken County near the intersection of Ky. 1288.
The one on U.S. 45 is scheduled to open to traffic on Aug. 18.
In Calloway County, an R-cut is being placed at the intersection of U.S. 641 and Ky. 402 near Hardin. In Graves County, an R-cut is being placed on U.S. 45 at the intersection of Ky. 408. That one will open to traffic at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Todd said two R-cuts were planned for the new four-lane U.S. 641 south of Murray when it is built over the next two years.
Most of these intersections had traffic-control devices — stoplights — but those will be removed once the R-cut is in place.
“Very often, when we put up traffic lights in rural areas, the crash rate will actually go up,” Todd said. “That has been the case at the U.S. 45/Ky. 408 intersection. We added advance-warning lights. Those are designed to come on so that if you see those, then you know that you’re not going to make it through the signal light before it turns red, so you should be prepared to stop. Very often, what we think was happening there is that people who think of it as a challenge and try to speed up to make it through the signal before the change, and that may have been a contributing factor to some of the crashes there.
“It’s pretty common for crash numbers to go up at rural signalized intersections. With the R-cut, you take a lot of that out of the equation, and when you look at the wait time for some of the side roads, the extra time that it would take to go through the intersection using an R-cut may only be one or two more seconds than what you would spend while waiting at a traffic signal.”
Drivers in any of these areas should be aware of the changes being made at those intersections.
Those driving on smaller roads crossing larger highways should be aware that they will not be able to drive straight across at these intersections, but will have to turn right, drive about a block to the turnaround, then go back to the road and turn right to continue on. They also will not be able to immediately turn left onto the larger highways, but use the turnaround after turning right.
