QuiltWeek plans moving "full steam ahead"

After the American Quilter’s Society canceled the 2020 and 2021 QuiltWeek shows in Paducah because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is moving forward with plans for the 2022 QuiltWeek show at the end of April.
Bill Schroeder III, AQS owner, said plans for this year’s QuiltWeek are moving “full steam ahead,” adding AQS has seen a lot of positive energy surrounding the event.
AQS has three spring shows planned for the next three months: Daytona Beach, Florida in February, Branson, Missouri in March and Paducah at the end of April. It will also have shows in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Des Moines, Iowa later in the year.
Schroeder said AQS would comply with up-to-date CDC and local guidelines for each of the upcoming QuiltWeek shows.
“Our No. 1 priority is to keep everyone who attends QuiltWeek safe,” Schroeder said.
The plan for QuiltWeek is to host in-person classes, lectures and special events in addition to quilt exhibits and vendors for attendees to visit. QuiltWeek regularly draws around 30,000 people to the event, according to Sun archives. AQS and AQS QuiltWeek were started by Paducahans Bill and Meredith Schroeder, Bill Schroeder III’s grandparents.
Liz Hammonds, Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau director of marketing and communications, said businesses in Paducah are looking forward to the tourism that QuiltWeek typically brings to the city.
“Paducah is excited to welcome quilters back to west Kentucky for AQS QuiltWeek. Businesses around the city are gearing up to offer world-class Paducah hospitality in an inspiring setting,” Hammonds said. “The Convention & Visitors Bureau continues to find new ways to engage visitors and expand the Creative City experience.”
The Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau website has a list of hotels near Paducah for those who are traveling to Quilt City for the first QuiltWeek in the city since 2019. While the show is three months away, some area hotels are already fully booked during the dates of the show, according to the website.
“QuiltWeek is an international event that is always a boost to the region’s economy. After two years at home, quilters are ready to see the best new quilts, learn new techniques and shop for fabric to replenish their stashes. Creatives around the globe are waiting to see the best of the best in Paducah this April,” Hammonds said.
Registration for the Paducah QuiltWeek will open on Jan. 25, Schroeder said. QuiltWeek in Paducah will take place from April 27 through April 30.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.