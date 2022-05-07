If the numbers released by the American Quilter’s Society and the National Quilt Museum are any indication, Paducah’s QuiltWeek has picked up where it left off in 2019.
The annual quilt shows were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, the AQS pieced together a successful event.
Bill Schroeder III, the grandson of AQS founders Bill and Meredith Schroeder, said he was pleased with QuiltWeek in his first year as co-owner of the American Quilter’s Society.
“QuiltWeek exceeded my expectations in every possible way,” he said. “The buzz was crazy, and the quilters were really excited to be back in person.
“Obviously, I didn’t know what to expect going into my first quilt show, and all of the pressure that I had on me that a lot people didn’t know — taking over for the family and could I make it what it always has been — and I’m just glad the week was as successful as I could possibly imagine.”
Schroeder said when he bought the AQS, he had no idea what it would look like after the pandemic.
“Our demographic was one of the hardest hit by it, but they showed up and they were here just like any regular quilt show,” he said. “I was very pleased with it.”
Bonnie Browning, the executive show director of the American Quilter’s Society, said the turnout this year was comparable to the previous show in 2019.
“Our attendance was 30,144,” she said. “That was about 500 people less than we had in 2019, so we came real close to meeting our same number from 2019. Based on our high numbers of registration early on and right up until we opened the show, we knew we would have a good crowd. We just didn’t know what that number would be.
“So, we are extremely pleased that we came so close to hitting the same number from 2019 because that was our 35th annual show, and we had a big celebration that year, and the numbers were up that year. If we came this close to being the same as 2019, we consider that to be a very successful show.”
The attendance for the 2018 show was 30,487, which shows little change in the last three QuiltWeek events.
“Any time we can hit over 30,000, it’s a win to me,” Schroeder said. “I bought this company 90% because of that week, and I told our employees before the quilt show that I’m from Paducah, Kentucky. I know what this event does for the city and the community. Everybody rallies behind it.”
The AQS QuiltWeek event was held April 27-30 at the Schroeder Expo Center — named for AQS founders Bill and Meredith Schroeder — as well as at the Dome Pavilion. The event featured vendors, classes and displays for quilters from around the world.
“I know that the quilters were excited to get here and I know they had a great time,” Browning said. “Best of all, we had amazing quilts for them to see.
“We had a (world) map to show where everyone was from. The yellow stickers that were on the map were from all over the world. We had some from Japan and The Netherlands and Norway, and I believe we had Germany, Canada and Australia.”
Matt Collinsworth is in his first year as the chief executive officer for the National Quilt Museum, and he said the number of visitors to the museum this year was also comparable to the 2019 attendance.
“QuiltWeek 2022 was very good here at the National Quilt Museum,” he said. “I don’t have final totals yet — because I don’t know how many tickets were pre-sold through AQS — but I can tell you that the tickets that we sold at the door were in line with other shows in the past.
“It looked like — from our perspective — a return to normal for QuiltWeek. We were slightly below 2019 by 70 people in terms of in-house tickets sold, and those numbers may be made up on the pre-sold end, but we were about 350 above where we were in 2018.”
Collinsworth said his first QuiltWeek event was “great” and heard good things from visitors.
“What I heard most from people is just how much they love coming to Paducah,” he said. “They look forward to this all year, and it had been three years, so everyone was really excited and very positive.
“It was the first time around for many of us here at the museum, and we had a good time.”
Michelle Campbell, the executive director for the Carroll Convention Center and the Schroeder Expo Center, said those facilities and the Dome Pavilion were ready for this year’s QuiltWeek.
The convention center was used for classrooms, while the expo center and Dome Pavilion housed vendors and displays.
“It was a good attendance coming out of COVID, but it was not 2019,”
Campbell said, “Our vendors — the vendors who were in the parking lot — all noticed the decline.
“Industry-wide, there’s a 30- or 40-% decline across the board in this industry (hospitality). So, they had a good show coming off of COVID, but was it 2019? I didn’t see those numbers.”
Campbell said the facilities did the job, but said the Dome Pavilion needs to be addressed.
“The Dome was a temporary fix for the Executive Inn when that square footage went away,” she said. “We have to figure out a more permanent building because the Dome is coming up on the end of its life expectancy.
Asked about the Quilt Week event for next year, Schroeder said he is anticipating next year’s quilt show.
“For me to sit here and say ‘I’m not thinking about ‘23” would be a lie,” he said. “I’m always looking for Paducah — whatever the next year is. I’m trying to make it the best we can possibly do.
“Yes, I am glad that ‘22 is over and behind me and it’s not a question anymore if they’re going to show up. For ‘23, we’re looking to do better than ‘22 and, hopefully, all of the quilters will see all of the hard work we’re doing and come back to Paducah. It’s my hometown and I love it.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.