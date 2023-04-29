On its second year back since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus, organizers of the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek see encouraging signs of the event recovering some of its former strength.
While Friday was too early to estimate the total number of visitors, Bonnie Browning, the society’s show director, said admission sales were up five% over last year, the first year back since the closure.
“I still think we’re recuperating from COVID, when nobody was traveling,” Browning said Friday, adding admission for 35 classes maxed out the first day they opened for registration.
“That told us right away that the quilters were eager to get back to the show.”
Browning said this year she observed a higher number of younger attendees, which she attributed in part to virtual instruction on quilt-making the society offered during lockdown and travel-restricted periods.
The show again maxed out its space, displaying 401 quilts and featuring booths from more than 300 vendors.
This year, Browning said, she’s heard feedback on the increasing “glitz” incorporated into quilt designs.
“Every year we see better quilts, new techniques,” she said.
“It isn’t just a quilt show. It’s really an art show.”
Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell said the week went smoothly without any major operational hiccups.
While she said attendance was clearly not near the heights it reached in its pre-COVID popularity, it still provided an economic boost to the area, and will hopefully generate repeat visitors.
“Usually if we can get people here … they want to come back,” Campbell said Friday.
Rain on Thursday did cause some leaks at the convention center — repairs to the roof have been an ongoing discussion by McCracken County officials, who this week voted to enter into a contract for the repairs.
Campbell said the leaks were handled well and didn’t cause any damage to anyone’s equipment or quilts.
She praised quilt week and other events as promoting “local culture and attractions” that often bring back visitors who fell in love with downtown or the area’s general vibe.
Browning said she also received positive feedback on a driving tour video she helped to create, virtually showing visitors around the town so they would be familiar with the roads, restaurants and shopping before they came.
“I’ve never had so many people thank us for making that video.”
The event closes today, but Browning’s mind is already focusing on where to go from here.
“We’re already working on next year.”
