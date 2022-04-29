Park Avenue was bustling Thursday as thousands of quilters and quilt enthusiasts milled in and around the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center, Schroeder Expo Center and Dome Pavilion for American Quilter’s Society annual Paducah QuiltWeek.
Quilters from across the nation and around the globe buzzed with curiosity and energy as they admired some of the hundreds of quilts on display and tried out some of the latest and greatest sewing machines and quilting supplies.
Attendees were invited to add orange dots on a map of the United States and on a world map to show what states and countries were represented in Paducah. By Thursday afternoon, visitors from all 50 states as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, Sweden, France, Spain, Japan and Australia had marked their hometowns on the maps in the convention center.
Mothers and daughters, couples, sisters and groups of friends all descended on the first Paducah QuiltWeek since 2019. Some quilting guilds from across the country customized t-shirts representing their guild or commemorating their trip to Paducah.
Mary Sowatzka and her friends were in town from Dahlonega, Georgia. Sowatzka runs a quilting retreat called the Koosa Mountain Lodge, and the group wore matching navy shirts advertising the retreat. She said she came to Paducah for the first time to experience QuiltWeek with other quilters.
“We had been planning (a trip to Paducah) for a few years and finally made it happen,” Sowatzka said.
Other attendees have been coming to QuiltWeek in Paducah for years. Sisters Alice Hart, 82, of Owensboro, and Joyce Thompson, 78, of Greenville, were admiring some of the miniature quilts on display on the second floor of the convention center. The sisters have been quilting since they were pre-teens, and said they keep coming back to Paducah because they always enjoy themselves and admire the talent that goes into the quilts on display.
QuiltWeek continues through Saturday with quilt displays, classes, lectures and events taking place at the convention center, expo center and dome pavilion.
