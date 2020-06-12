The 2020 American Quilter’s Society Paducah QuiltWeek has been canceled due to continuing concerns over COVID-19, the organization’s president announced Thursday.
“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the American Quilter’s Society is canceling our remaining 2020 QuiltWeek Shows,” Meredith Schroeder said.
“The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us, and we believe that this is the most prudent course of action.”
The event, which regularly draws as many as 30,000 quilters to west Kentucky, had already been rescheduled from April to September because of the health risks posed by a large gathering.
Bonnie Browning, the show director for AQS, said the cancellation comes with mixed emotions, but the decision is ultimately for the best.
“We have to heed the guidelines from the government officials and the health authorities about how many people it’s safe to have in gatherings right now. We have thousands,” Browning said. “The other aspect is that many of the people who come to our events are in the risk category — 60 and above.
“We have to consider the health of everybody, the attendees, our staff, the vendors and all of the people it takes to work at the show.”
Schroeder also confirmed in her letter that AQS intends to issue refunds and credits by July 15 to all who registered to attend and vendors who paid to participate in 2020 events.
As it currently stands, AQS organizers are preparing to host shows as scheduled in 2021, which would put Paducah’s on April 21-24.
“(The AQS) did what they had to do for the safety of their customers. We’re sad but we’re already moving towards next April,” Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Mary Hammond said. “From what I hear from the hotels, quilters are just changing their reservations to the spring.
“I think next April will be one of the biggest shows you’ve ever seen, because the quilters are so ready to be back in Paducah.”
Browning and her team are already working on the show for next spring.
“We’re working and looking forward to the 2021 shows, and we just hope that everybody will take precautions and stay well so that we can all get together again next year,” she said.
