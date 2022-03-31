A new quilt sculpture tested windy conditions as it was installed in Lower Town on Wednesday.
The quilt sculpture now stands at the A.I.R. Studio sculpture garden off Madison Street. Pedestrians walking in the Lower Town neighborhood should be able to catch a glimpse of the new sculpture, which was installed now to get it in place before the AQS Quilt Show in Paducah at the end of April.
Greely Myatt, a Memphis-based artist, designed the 4-foot-by-6-foot sculpture. Myatt has created a number of quilt-inspired sculptures over the span of his career, but only recently began experimenting with a rigid structure that could appear to flow in the wind.
“[The sculpture has] this mechanical kind of thing, and it’s made of hard material, but from a distance [it] looks more soft, so it’s kind of a double read on it,” Myatt said.
Using pieces of old metal traffic signs, Myatt pieced together quilt-like designs on the front of the metal sculpture. With his earlier quilt-inspired work, Myatt said he did not have to worry about designing the back of the sculpture since only the front was visible; however, since people can walk around the entire sculpture in this display, Myatt said he was intentional about structuring the back of the sculpture to replicate a quilt backing.
This sculpture, which Myatt has dubbed “Breeze,” was initially designed as part of a commissioned project Myatt completed for Osage Park in Bentonville, Arkansas. “Breeze” was a smaller piece akin to the larger commissioned pieces.
Myatt is friends with Alonzo Davis, the owner of A.I.R. Studio in Paducah. Myatt said when Davis saw photos of his newest quilt display, which was unveiled in Bentonville last year, Davis invited him to bring a similar piece to Paducah, the Quilt City.
While his grandmother was a quilter, Myatt said real quilters would probably describe him as a “piecer” more than a quilter.
“Quilters have been quick to point out to me that I’m not a quilter -I’m a piecer. When you do the quilt top with the pattern, that’s called piecing. Quilting is actually when you put the batting in and put the back on, and I don’t do any of that, of course,” Myatt said.
The sculpture will be on display at the A.I.R. Studio sculpture garden through the end of June.
