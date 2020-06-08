Paducah’s National Quilt Museum is joining the growing list of institutions around the country to reopen its doors with adjusted policies as precautions to limit COVID-19.
Today will mark the first day that the museum has been open since mid-March.
“The state of Kentucky has done a very thorough job with the Safe At Work requirements and we’ve gotten good advice from attractions that have opened in other states and the precautions they’re taking,” museum CEO Frank Bennett said.
“Obviously the health and safety of both visitors and my staff is the most important thing to me but as places around the country open and take appropriate steps. … I’m confident that we’re doing the right thing to keep everybody safe.”
The precautions being taken by Bennett and his staff include the following:
• All staff and patrons at the museum must wear a mask at all times. Single-use masks will be available to those without their own at the front desk.
• Social distancing of at least six feet shall be observed within the museum where possible. Partitions have been installed in areas of the museum where it’s difficult to maintain the mandated distance.
• Gloves will be available at the front desk, though not required by the institution.
Bennett and his staff will not be capping the number of visitors allowed in the building during the first week, but they will be keeping an eye on the number.
Museum business hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday — and admission fees will be the same as before its closing due to COVID-19 concerns.
For more information about the reopening of the National Quilt Museum, visit www.quiltmuseum.org/open.
The museum’s reopening comes with the unveiling a timely new exhibit — “OURstory: Human Rights Stories in Fabric.” This exhibition collects 62 quilts from 46 artists around the globe to tell the stories of heroes and movements in the fight for civil rights and will be on display through September.
Bennett thinks this is a vital collection to display at the museum, especially with the protests over racism and police brutality that have swept the country in recent weeks.
“We book our exhibits two years in advance so this is a fluke. It just happened to come during a time where these issues are very prevalent in the world right now,” Bennett said. “It’s so relevant to all the discussions going on in the world right now and it’s a fantastic exhibit anyway.
“I really hope a lot of people bring in kids to see these pieces and read the stories and have a real good discussion afterwards on these topics that we all need to be talking about.”
In addition to “OURstory,” the museum will still be featuring a trio of exhibits from before it closed — “The Whole is Greater Than the Sum of its Parts,” a collection of works from Cassandra Beaver; “Rita’s Quilt;” and music tribute “Musica!” — in addition to its general collection.
“I’m looking forward to seeing visitors again and excited about what we have to offer,” Bennett added. “The exhibits we have right now are fantastic and I can’t wait to show them to folks.”
