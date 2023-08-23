The National Quilt Museum announced Tuesday it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award winner.
According to a news release, the award celebrates organizations that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.
The quilt museum opened in Paducah in 1991. The museum was the vision of Bill and Meredith Schroeder, influential Paducah publishers and founders of the American Quilter’s Society. The news release said the museum attracted a national and international audience and became an economic and cultural development engine for the western Kentucky region. The museum received its national designation from the U.S. Congress in 2008.
“We are excited to receive this award from Tripadvisor. It’s wonderful to know our visitors’ visit to the National Quilt Museum was memorable,” Lonnie Peck, NQM Director of Guest Experience, said in a news release.
“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor, added in the news release.
“The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year.”
