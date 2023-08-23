Quilt museum

Attendees of American Quilter’s Society’s QuiltWeek earlier this year examine a large wall quilt by Velda Newman at the National Quilt Museum in downtown Paducah. The quilt museum announced Tuesday that it’s been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award winner.

 DAVE THOMPSON | Sun file photo

The National Quilt Museum announced Tuesday it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award winner.

According to a news release, the award celebrates organizations that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In