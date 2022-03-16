All McCracken County residents can visit the National Quilt Museum for free during the month of March.
The waived admission fees are part of the museum’s approach to connecting with the local community, NQM CEO Matt Collinsworth said.
“It’s certainly part of our drive to engage more with our local community,” Collinsworth said.
NQM hosts a free month of admission for McCracken County residents annually. This year, Collinsworth said the free admission month was moved from February to March, when there is typically better weather and more people are getting out of there homes and going into the community for leisure activities.
“It’s all part of our desire to be Paducah’s art museum,” he added.
For the NQM CEO, it is important to have the museum, which opened in Paducah in 1991, engaged with the local community. In Collinsworth’s experience working with other art museums across the country, he has noticed that those museums tend to draw more tourists than those who live in the same community as the museum. He added that there are possibly people who live in McCracken County who may have never set foot inside of the quilt museum.
“We are here to serve Paducah first,” Collinsworth said.
The National Quilt Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
