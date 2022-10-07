McCracken County residents can now visit the National Quilt Museum in downtown Paducah for free every Monday thanks to a new program the museum started this week.
All residents need to do to get free admission on Mondays is show a form of ID or another form that verifies that they live within McCracken County. Ordinarily, a general adult admission ticket costs $12.
National Quilt Museum CEO Matt Collinsworth said the McCracken County Mondays free admission program serves two purposes: to remove barriers of entry for community members to visit the museum, and to encourage people to come back and visit the museum throughout the year.
“If there’s something you want to see, and if there’s a show you want to see, you can come on Monday, anyone in McCracken County, and enjoy free admission,” Collinsworth said.
The National Quilt Museum has offered similar free admission programs such as McCracken County March as well as free admission during special events such as the annual Candy Cane Hunt and free admission for artist receptions and gallery openings.
By offering a free day of admission for McCracken County residents weekly, Collinsworth hopes people will take advantage of the deal to visit the quilt museum throughout the year and see new quilts from rotating galleries.
After internal discussions, Collinsworth said the National Quilt Museum staff wanted to make sure admission prices or membership prices would not be a barrier to those in the community who want to see the museum’s art and rotating displays throughout the year.
Additionally, Collinsworth said he has spoken with several locals who have only visited the National Quilt Museum once, or have not visited the quilt museum in several years. By offering a day where county residents can come into the museum for free, Collinsworth said he hopes it will remove a barrier to access to the museum, bring people into the quilt museum who have not been inside in years and encourage people to make multiple trips to the museum per year.
Offering the free admission day for McCracken County residents on Mondays also accounts for several holiday and three-day weekends where people may be able to stop into the museum for free on a day off from work, Collinsworth added.
The National Quilt Museum receives visitors from around the country and even attracts international visitors. Collinsworth said the museum is proud to be a driver of tourism in Paducah, but also want to serve as an engine for cultural opportunity for the local community.
“We as an institution, from the beginning, have loved Paducah and McCracken County and we just want to do as much as we can to serve our community,” Collinsworth said.
The National Quilt Museum will also have another free event for the community on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. for the opening reception for a new exhibit “Confessions of a Textile Conservator” from textile collector Harold Mailand.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.