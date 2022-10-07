PADNWS-10-07-22 QUILT MUSEUM - PHOTO

Those who live in McCracken County can now get free admission to the National Quilt Museum in downtown Paducah every Monday.

McCracken County residents can now visit the National Quilt Museum in downtown Paducah for free every Monday thanks to a new program the museum started this week.

All residents need to do to get free admission on Mondays is show a form of ID or another form that verifies that they live within McCracken County. Ordinarily, a general adult admission ticket costs $12.

