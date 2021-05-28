After a nationwide search, Paducah’s National Quilt Museum board named its new CEO Thursday in a news release to The Paducah Sun.
Out of more than 80 applicants, the board has selected Matt Collinsworth, who most recently served as the director of the National Music Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota, to head the institution. His first day is set for July 26.
“I’m so excited about coming to Paducah because of all that the museum and the community have to offer,” Collinsworth said. “I think it’s going to be a great place to be.”
Collinsworth, a 50-year-old Kentucky native who grew up on a family farm in Magoffin County, is excited to return to his home state, but what really attracted him to the job was the potential he saw in the museum and in the city.
“The thing that sold me on it, when I came down to interview and spend some time in town, was the community and the museum and all of the potential that’s here. Folks on the coasts and in urban areas don’t think about great art happening or even being possible in more rural parts of the country or in smaller cities,” he said. “The National Quilt Museum and Paducah are an example of how great things can happen anywhere with the right work and investment from the community.”
At the National Music Museum — which displays some of the world’s largest and finest collection of historic musical instruments — Collinsworth oversaw a major museum expansion, led the development of a new exhibition strategy and worked with his team to more effectively fundraise for and operate the museum.
Collinsworth was the director of the Kentucky Folk Art Center at Morehead State University for 15 years. A graduate of Ohio State University, he’s also had writings published in numerous journals, magazines and exhibition catalogs.
The newly named CEO has also had a relationship with fabric art since his youth.
“There were a lot of quilters in my family growing up and my grandmother was a quilter. I used to draw quilt squares for her and she would turn them into quilts,” he said. “I’ve installed and curated a lot of exhibitions that involved fabric art and quilts. I’m not an expert but I have a significant amount of experience in the field. I appreciate it a lot.”
The search for a CEO started in February, when Frank Bennett announced he would be stepping down from the position. His departure is set for the end of June, but Collinsworth expects to work with Bennett to create a smooth transition.
Rachel Norton, the board chairwoman for the museum, thinks Collinsworth’s experience within the national arts tourism space and here in Kentucky, as well as his knowledge of grant writing and strategic planning, are going to be big pluses for the museum.
“We really are excited. The museum has grown significantly under Frank and we are very appreciative for everything that he has done,” Norton said. “We are very happy with Matt and what we have found in him. Frank really raised the museum’s profile at the national and international level and we are looking to expand that.
“He has some very creative ideas that we think are very doable but would also really help us do what we’re wanting to do. He really has an ability to think outside the box in ways that would be beneficial to us.”
As CEO, Collinsworth’s work will go “beyond operating the museum,” Norton said. He’ll be expected to be involved in fundraising and expanding the institution’s brand and Norton is sure that he’s the one for the job.
“One of the things that we were looking for was someone who can build relationships and Matt is just a very honest, genuine person,” she said. “He just has a very natural ability to communicate, to make people feel comfortable. He has a very high likability factor.”
While he has no immediate goals, the new CEO plans to work with the staff and board of the nonprofit to develop specific benchmarks and priorities.
Collinsworth is eager to move to Paducah with his wife, Kelly, and plans to live in Lower Town to be a part of the city’s rich creative scene. The couple also has a daughter, Brynn, who is in college, and a son Eli, who is in high school.
“There’s this great energy here. Everyone I’ve talked to is just so positive about where Paducah’s going and where the National Quilt Museum can go and how we can work together to get there,” he said. “Paducah’s had this long history of supporting the arts and creative activities that it’s such an ingrained part of the local identity, and the National Quilt Museum is so much a part of that.”
