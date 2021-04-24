Quilt museum marks 30 years in Paducah

Paducah’s National Quilt Museum is celebrating its pearl anniversary this weekend, marking three decades of uplifting fabric art in Quilt City USA this Sunday.
The museum has come a long way since opening on April 25, 1991.
Originally called the Museum of the American Quilter’s Society and run by the AQS, the institution is now a nonprofit entity. A congressional designation — sponsored by former U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield — saw the museum renamed and recognized as the National Quilt Museum.
The idea for the museum sprang out of the AQS, which was founded in 1984 by Bill and Meredith Schroeder. The Schroeders and AQS would hold the first iteration of what is now known as QuiltWeek in the city the next year.
“It started when we formed the American Quilter’s Society,” Meredith Schroeder told The Sun on Wednesday. “It was part of the original plan to have a museum along with the shows.”
Gerry Montgomery, Paducah mayor at the time of the museum’s opening, was ecstatic about the opportunity the museum could provide for the city.
“From day one we knew the creation of this museum on our riverfront was an opportunity Paducah and this region had to embrace,” she shared with The Sun earlier this week. “The prospect of such an extraordinary attraction on Paducah’s riverfront, with the Schroeders at the helm, was a win/win-exciting time of growth for our river city.
“We knew the potential for growth was endless.”
Construction was funded through the AQS’s quilt gatherings, as well as Schroeder Publishing’s books on antique valuation. Hundreds of supporters turned out for the museum’s opening day that spring. Its reach has only grown since that day as the staff continues to promote the art of quilting.
“On the door it says, ‘Honoring today’s quilters,’ and that’s what it’s about,” Schroeder said. “To promote the quilt-makers of today that we feel like need to receive special recognition for their art. From the very beginning that was our goal — for it to be recognized as an art form.”
Sue Tharp remembers opening day at the museum, when she volunteered as a Paducah Ambassador. She can even be seen in a picture from the occasion hanging in the museum’s lobby. The institution has become a big part of her life since then, as she has never stopped volunteering for it.
“I enjoy it so much. I quilt myself a little bit but not like the quilts there. I always get inspired every time I go there to want to quilt more and improve my skills,” she said. “It’s just a lot of fun and you meet people from all over. There are people who come from all over the world to visit, especially during the quilt show. It’s just so much fun to see all of the enthusiasm that they have for quilts.”
The reputation of the museum has grown so that it now regularly draws in more than 40,000 visitors every year from around the globe.
Board Chairwoman Rachel Newton said she thinks the institution’s longevity owes much to its success regarding its original mission.
“The museum was started with the goal to promote quilting as an art form and share it with the general public, many of whom had never seen quilts at the level that we display,” she said. “Now 30 years later to not only still be here, but be here at the level that we are … I would say that the original goals of the quilt museum were humble.”
Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Mary Hammond gives the Schroeder family a lot of credit for the city’s tourism draw.
“It put us on the face of the Earth,” she said. “The National Quilt Museum brings those international visitors to us, as well as people from every state. I’m always surprised every time someone from a different city walks into the visitors’ bureau … they came here because of quilting.”
The level of growth the museum has experienced during his tenure astounds museum CEO Frank Bennett. Since 2011, in-facility visitation has gone up more than 50% and the museum’s programming has drawn attention from National Geographic, USA Today and The Washington Post, among other national outlets.
“Our goal is to have more and more people experience this work firsthand. We believe that when they do, they’ll be blown away by what they see and it’ll change their perception of quilters and quilting,” Bennett said. “That basic mission will never change, but our role has continued to expand.”
This expansion comes with the steady growth of the museum’s stature, which Bennett estimates has exposed millions of people to the art of quilting.
“No one could have conceived of this organization’s reach becoming as expansive as it has,” he added. “When the museum first opened, it was the first one of its type. Little did we know at the time that the work of the museum would transcend the quilting industry and become part of the global art world.”
Part of this acceleration could be attributed to Paducah’s becoming a UNESCO Creative City, a designation it received in 2013. This added Paducah to a short list of 246 highly artistic cities around the world, and just nine of those are in the United States. Hammond said she thinks Paducah’s creative nature could come from its roots as a “passthrough” state during the country’s westward expansion.
“People say, ‘Why Paducah?’ and it’s because of all of the people that passed through here and what they brought with them. We’ve taken it to a far greater craft. It’s art and it’s allowed Paducah to enter the global stage,” she said. “To be a member of UNESCO Creative Cities, you needed to have a national museum of note, you needed an international festival or event, and this is what the American Quilter’s Society brought to our city.”
Even after this strange period of COVID-19, the museum shows signs of attendance returning to normal, Newton added.
“The fact that we survived COVID and the closure last year and we’re doing fine — that in itself is a huge gift for our 30th anniversary,” she said. “We survived, we’re still here and we’re ready to go.”
To learn about the current exhibits on display at the museum, visit www.quiltmuseum.org. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hours differ on holidays and in the winter. For more information, visit the institution’s website.
Looking back over the past three decades, Meredith Schroeder is more than satisfied with what she and her late husband built.
“It’s very exciting and rewarding. It’s just a pleasure because I enjoy the quilts and I know most of the people whose quilts are in there,” she told The Sun. “It’s sort of a visitation for me (to go now). You just go and see your friends at the museum.
“I think it’s definitely been beneficial to our city. I think it’s helped put Paducah on the map and make it recognizable all over.”
