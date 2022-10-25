PADNWS-10-25-22 QUILT MUSEUM - PHOTO

National Quilt Museum visitors view artworks featured in “Say Your Piece: Black Women: The Mothers, Martyrs, and Misunderstood,” a collection curated by National Quilt Museum Director of Equitable Partnerships Stacey Watson. Artists featured in “Say Your Piece” and “Tribute to the Civil Rights Movement: Quilted Swing Coats” will be at a free meet-and-greet event today at the museum from 5 to 7 p.m.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

The National Quilt Museum is hosting a Meet the Artist reception today from 5 to 7 p.m. for two exhibitions highlighting African American history and Black experiences.

Patricia Montgomery, the artist for “Tribute to the Civil Rights Movement: Quilted Swing Coats,” along with O.V. Brantleu, Patra Jones, Janda Lipker and Rebecca Lipker, artists for the exhibition “Say Your Piece: Black Women: The Mothers, Martyrs, and Misunderstood,” will be in attendance at Tuesday’s event.

