Quilt museum exhibit reflects on pandemic

A new exhibit at Paducah’s National Quilt Museum is aimed at provoking reflection on the tough times that the world has been through with COVID-19, bringing together pandemic-related pieces created since last March to the gallery.
“Quarantine Quilts: Creativity in the Midst of Chaos” — juried by Sandra Sider, curator of the Texas Quilt Museum and editor of SAQA’s “Art Quilt Quarterly” — opened on June 4. Everything in the exhibit is something that an artist created since the pandemic swept the country last spring.
“I’m really glad we got this exhibit. I feel like it’s a statement on what we all lived through in 2020,” outgoing museum CEO Frank Bennett said. “It’s a rare case where literally everyone around the globe dealt with the same emotions, thoughts, feelings and uncertainty all at the same time.
“These artists who were home quarantined used that time to create expressions of what they were experiencing at that time.”
The exhibit’s been on the books for some time now, but NQM curator Rachael Baar never expected its subject matter would still be this entwined with most people’s daily lives.
“I was approached about this exhibition a year ago when all of this started and I thought, ‘Will it be relevant in a year?’ Who knew we would still be dealing with the pandemic this far on,” she said.
The National Quilt Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. This exhibit will be on display at the museum through Aug. 31. For more information about the museum or the exhibit, visit www.quiltmuseum.org.
A book version of the exhibit is expected to be published later this summer, at which time it will be available in the museum’s gift shop.
When viewed together, these 27 unique and varied quilts produce a snapshot of a year, bringing the COVID-19 era into focus by depicting personal experiences with isolation, universal struggles and dealings with the wide variety of new normals that have come and gone since March 2020.
“It’s, I think, very personal for the artists and yet everyone can relate to it in some way,” Baar added. “It also keeps the conversation going particularly now that we’re hopefully moving out of the pandemic — how do we deal with some of those things when we had to keep our distance from people? It helps to kind of express those feelings.”
