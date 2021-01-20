Kids can be quilters, too.
That’s what Paducah’s National Quilt Museum has been getting across with its annual School Block Challenge exhibition for the past 28 years.
The goal of the program, in essence, is to introduce a new generation to quilting and to fabric art, opening up a whole avenue of artistic experiences, NQM director of education Becky Glasby said.
“The kids can work on fiber art and fabric in a way that, probably, they haven’t done before,” Glasby said. “It’s another avenue to introduce quilting to the youth and, through that, the creativity that comes through arts as a whole.
“We hope maybe eventually they’ll turn to quilting or keep their hand in fiber arts or arts as a whole throughout their lives.”
Students high school age and under from across the country create 16-inch square quilt blocks each year to be displayed in the museum each January. Well over 7,000 students have created blocks since the program’s inception, incorporating the year’s three theme fabrics supplied by Moda Fabrics — the exhibit’s sponsor — into their images.
For this year’s exhibit — which will be on display through April 6 — 210 students from 24 states crafted 191 individual quilt blocks that run the gamut of subject matters from a unicorn to a chameleon to a Black Lives Matter protest and even a dragon defeating COVID-19.
“We give them free reign for creativity,” Glasby said. “That’s part of the challenge is how do you take these prints and turn them into something that works.”
A typical year would see the museum host many of the young artists at a reception to honor the winners of each age group category — a list of which can be seen at www.quiltmuseum.org — but COVID-19 has changed the plan and a virtual program is in the works.
The pandemic put a dent in participation as well, Glasby explained, but overall she’s pleased with this year’s exhibit. With schools around the country going back and forth between in-person and virtual instruction, it’s made it a lot harder for teachers to lead students through the process of making a quilt block.
“We’ve got some blocks that were finished at home. Some teachers struggled to do an activity like this at a distance instead of in classroom. It turned into an outside of school project. I was impressed that we still wound up with entries from 24 states even in this pandemic.”
It’s not unusual, Glasby said, for her to recognize a good amount of names each year with the rollover in participation, as kids become invested in the project over time.
“I’m sure there are a few that will continue to work with quilting long after they’ve stopped working on this project, which is fun to think about.”
Through this program, the museum hopes to not only preserve the tradition of the art form, but to bring awareness of it to a new generation while teaching youngsters valuable life skills.
“Really, from year to year, I think this program shows the full range of what can be done not just with quilting but with kids and what kids can create. Kids don’t have a preset idea of what a quilt should look like or what colors go together,” the education director said. “They’re learning skills that are going to apply to life situations forever, even if they don’t realize that right now, and they’ve learned that through creating. That’s what arts do.”
NQM CEO Frank Bennett looks forward to the School Block Challenge every year.
“We’ve been doing this almost since the museum started, and it’s one of very few national youth art programs that has been around that long,” he said. “Kids do it all over the country, and they’re going to remember it forever.”
