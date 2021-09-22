Quilt museum debuts first in trio of elemental exhibits

Paducah’s National Quilt Museum debuted a new collection Friday presented by Studio Art Quilt Associates (SAQA) entitled “Primal Forces: Earth,” the first of a trio of exhibitions highlighting work that illustrates the planet’s beauty.
Bringing together quilts created by dozens of artists from around the globe, the exhibit strives to depict earth and the shifts in it that shape the land people walk and live on, seismic activity, mudslides, erosion and other processes of that nature.
“We live on a planet with extraordinary beauty, yet with fearsome power to destroy: amazingly resilient, but fragile,” said Sue Cavanaugh, the juror for this exhibition. “The 40 artists ... have captured the elegance of threats to our planet with sensitivity and expertise.”
The exhibition will remain on display at the museum through Jan. 22, 2022. The other two exhibitions in this cycle — “Wind” and “Fire” — are expected to come to the museum over the course of the next six years.
The National Quilt Museum, located at 215 Jefferson St., is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, through Nov. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information call 270-442-8856.
