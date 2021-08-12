Quilt museum CEO shares 5-year plan

One of the things Matt Collinsworth has noticed about his new job at the National Quilt Museum is that a lot of the people he meets, whether they’re locals, tourists or his employees, are willing to tell him what they think would improve the museum. As the new CEO, he took many of these opinions into account as he developed a general five-year plan for the museum, details of which he shared with the Paducah Rotary Club Wednesday at the Carson Center.
“What we want to do is put the museum on course to make sure that the next 30 years are just as exciting and successful as the past 30 years,” Collinsworth said.
Collinsworth’s plan, pieced together from a mix of short-term and long-term goals he has written on his wall-sized whiteboard in his new office, looks to balance the need to keep the people who have visited the museum on multiple occasions coming while also coming up with ways to entice people to visit the museum for the first time.
“As we work to add in new people and new audiences, we want to keep those folks who have been with us for years coming back,” Collinsworth said.
One of his goals is to create more opportunities for engagement with the locals. While the plans are not set in stone, some of Collinsworth’s ideas he shared with The Sun include extending hours one night per week and having occasional theme nights, such as family night and date night.
One way the museum has planned on engaging with the community is bringing back artists receptions for some of the new exhibits. The next reception planned is for “The Roots and Refuge Series” by Valerie C. White, scheduled for Nov. 5. Collinsworth said this would be a good opportunity for people who live in or near Paducah to come visit the museum and talk with the artist about their work.
For both locals and those from around the world who come to see the museum’s collection of 660 quilts, Collinsworth said the important thing is to give all customers a good experience.
“We need to give them a reason to come back,” he told The Sun.
Just this year, visitors from all 50 states have visited the museum, Collinsworth told the Rotarians. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Collinsworth said on average, the National Quilt Museum gets visitors from about 40 different countries each year.
Collinsworth, a Kentucky native who most recently was the director of the National Music Museum in South Dakota, plans to improve the facilities of the nearly 30-year-old building that houses the museum. He told The Sun some of the early improvements he would like would be to the front of the building, including the main lobby and gift shop.
In addition to these goals, Collinsworth is also looking to grow the quilt collection in a “strategic, smart way,” so the number of quilts to care for is not overwhelming. He’s also looking to continue to bring in “innovative exhibitions and programs,” as well as develop a “signature event,” beside the American Quilter’s Society Quilt Show, that highlights the museum and brings people inside the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.