National Quilt Museum CEO Frank Bennett announced Wednesday that he would be leaving his post at the end of June after nearly a decade with the arts organization.
In an afternoon interview with The Sun, Bennett cited personal reasons for leaving his post, specifically the health of his father.
“I’ve got some family health issues that I want to address and, just like anyone else at the end of the day, our family comes first,” he said. “I plan to work every bit as hard as I always have until the last day I’m here.
“This is an absolutely phenomenal organization, and the museum is really a magical place. I’m just honored to have been a part of it this last decade. The museum will go on and remain a cornerstone of this community for decades to come.”
A social media post on Bennett’s personal Facebook page further detailed his emotional reaction to his announcement:
Bennett’s last day, according to an NQM release, will be June 30.
He has been discussing a possible departure with the board for nearly a year, NQM board chair Rachel Norton confirmed.
“Frank is an extremely motivated, very career-driven person. He has just grown the museum significantly. … I don’t know if he ever anticipated doing the same thing for 10 years,” she explained. “My impression is that he really is looking to move on and do other things.
“He really was kind of just looking to go on to new frontiers. He’s just someone who’s very focused on growth in his personal life and in his career.”
During his tenure, Bennett oversaw a period of growth for the arts organization. Since 2011, in-facility visitation has gone up over 50% and the museum’s programming has drawn attention from National Geographic, USA Today and The Washington Post, among other national outlets.
The next step for the National Quilt Museum will be a national search for Bennett’s successor. They have been satisfied with Bennett’s performance over the years and hope to hire someone who can carry on the success he’s overseen.
“We’re looking for someone that will continue all of those things (that Frank did) and even grow the museum to greater levels … someone, I would say, who has a strong marketing background in an arts organization or nonprofit,” Norton said. “(They need to be able to) draw tourists to a destination and who recognizes all of the marketing and promotion that is involved in getting in touch with the right people.”
As far as a timeline goes, Norton hopes to have someone hired by the start of June.
“We are extremely thankful that (Frank’s) staying through June. We definitely hope to have a new director hired by that time,” Norton explained. “The new director will be spending some time with Frank, both to learn the museum and its operations and also to be introduced to the community by Frank.”
Hired in 2011, Bennett originally came to the museum as a marketing consultant, aiding the institution in growing its national footprint and impressing the board to the degree that he was brought on board as CEO.
Now, with a decade in Paducah behind him, Bennett plans to remain in the area and pursue other interests.
“I consider this community my home now,” he said. “I’ve really gotten to know so many wonderful people here, and I hope to find another opportunity where I can use my skills and experience to help other organizations in town grow and achieve goals.
“I love the museum and that’s why I’m giving 41/2 months’ notice. Even after that, any time this organization needs my help, I will always be there.”
