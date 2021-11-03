Quilt museum artist reception aimed at local audience

The National Quilt Museum will be hosting its first public event since March of 2020, and first under CEO Matt Collinsworth, this Friday evening when the museum features artist Valerie C. White, whose exhibition, “Roots and Refuge,” will also open Friday at the museum.
This will be an opportunity for people to see a new exhibit on its opening night and meet the artist behind the work, Collinsworth told The Sun.
“Roots and Refuge” is a series of quilts that examines how a structure of roots is related to a family system, looks at how the strength of a person’s roots manifests in their lives, and looks to explore how people’s lives are intertwined and connected, museum curator Rachael Baar said.
“Many of the pieces deal with that connection between your family roots, or things that are meaningful to you, and the roots of a tree,” Baar said. “How good the root system is for a tree is going to affect that tree’s growth. [It’s] the same way with people.”
White describes herself on her website as “first and foremost a storyteller.” The Denver-based artist has been creating mixed media quilts for more than 20 years and spent 25 years as an art educator and guidance counselor in Washington, D.C. schools.
Baar said White’s series of quilts is thought-provoking and emotional, adding those who see the exhibit should be able to reflect on their own familial or other important relationships while examining White’s artwork.
NQM regularly draws quilters from around the nation and around the world, Collinsworth said, but his goal is to also connect with people who live close to the museum and who may be able to visit multiple times in a year. Collinsworth said this reception serves as a way for the museum to connect with locals. While tourist numbers usually drop down this time of year, Colllinsworth aims to have events like this reception as a way to bring locals into the museum on a regular basis.
“What we want to do is give our local community, in the long run, more reason to visit the museum regularly, to really participate in what we’re going to be doing here in the future, and opening receptions are a great way to do that,” Collinsworth said.
The reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m., which Collinsworth said aligns well with downtown Paducah’s First Friday Happy Hour, where some downtown businesses stay open in the evening and offer sales and specials on the first Friday of each month through the rest of the year. NQM’s event is free and open to the public, and will offer opportunities for people to meet White and see her exhibit. Light refreshments will be offered, and there will also be live music.
“Roots and Refuge” will be on display at NQM through March 1, 2022.
