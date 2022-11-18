Whether serving the Thanksgiving meal on the dining table, buffet-style or from the kitchen, a centerpiece of fruits and vegetables makes the meal more festive. The traditional centerpiece, cornucopia can be traced to Greek mythology that tells of Zeus as a child being protected by a goat whose horn continually provided food. A cornucopia is a container that resembles a mountain goat’s horn that is overflowing with fruits of the fall harvest.
It is a lovely representation of the ‘fall harvest’ of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and flowers.
Getting the fall harvest materials to stay where you want them can be frustrating and time-consuming. A much easier and faster design is one that presents a more natural display of your ‘harvest’. Start with a grouping of the larger foods in the center with smaller and smaller ones radiating out along the table. Fill in with gathered nuts(pecans, walnuts), seeds (magnolia, sweet gum, Kentucky coffee tree, pine cones), vines, and colorful leaves.
Use a cake-stand, inverted cake pan, etc. to place foods on giving extra height in the center. If the centerpiece is for a sit-down dinner remember that the design’s height should be short enough for seated dinners to see over.
Select foods for color, shape, texture, and unblemished. Save money by choosing those that are being served and/or that will be served later. Firm and hard-shelled vegetables and fruits that last include acorn squash, a variety of size and color of potatoes, red and white onions, carrots without foliage, oranges, apples, artichokes, etc. Avoid fruits that will stain, leafy greens that wilt, and root vegetables with foliage that also wilt. Mushrooms should be a last-minute addition. Cut and bundle fragrant but not over powering, herbs. To add more color, include small pots of perennial flowers that can be grown as houseplants or planted later.
Personalize your centerpiece, use what you have. Include special family pieces or start a new family tradition. My grandparent’s first Thanksgiving included ceramic turkeys that were used every year thereafter. My centerpiece is built around a gift turkey soup tureen that is much more useful as a flower container than a tureen.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Keep container plants watered. Remove matted leaves from beds. Spring bulbs may be planted until the ground is frozen. They will bloom later than normal this spring, but revert back to normal thereafter — depending on weather.
Houseplants — Amaryllis started now will bloom in January. Pot up the bulb, keep soil damp, 50-60 degrees temperature and in total darkness until 3” leaves appear then bring into bright light. When Christmas cacti buds form and poinsettia bracts color, move plants to a bright location and keep soil slightly damp. Foliage can suffer frost-bite if it is allowed to touch window panes. Protect plants too heavy to move by overnight placing a piece of cardboard between plant and window.
Lawn — Check hoses for splits and their location to repair after hoses are removed from the faucet and drained. Bring sprinklers and timers inside. Clean gutters.
Trees and shrubs — The record early snow last week was not heavy enough to damage limbs. The winter forecast is for colder and wetter than normal, presumably indicating to expect more snow and ice than usual. After each storm check plants for limb breakage and cracks. Bounce snow off limbs and let the sun melt ice.
Cut cotoneaster, holly, and nandina berried branches decorating before birds feed on the toxic berries.
Vegetables — Pick the cole family members (broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi). They can stand temperatures to 26, while collards and kale will survive to 20 degrees. Any light-green tomatoes that remain on the vine will ripen when brought indoors. Harvest chives to dry or freeze.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
