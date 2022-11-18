Whether serving the Thanksgiving meal on the dining table, buffet-style or from the kitchen, a centerpiece of fruits and vegetables makes the meal more festive. The traditional centerpiece, cornucopia can be traced to Greek mythology that tells of Zeus as a child being protected by a goat whose horn continually provided food. A cornucopia is a container that resembles a mountain goat’s horn that is overflowing with fruits of the fall harvest.

It is a lovely representation of the ‘fall harvest’ of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and flowers.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.

