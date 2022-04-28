Chonda Pierce, the “Queen of Clean,” is coming to Mayfield on May 4 and she can’t wait to share some hilarious stories with the concertgoers.
Emmy-nominated and best-selling comedian, also known as “the country comic” as Billboard Magazine dubbed her, Pierce has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades with her winning combination of fierce wit and Southern charm.
“There’s nothing wrong with showing up and just enjoying a good laugh, especially right now in this day and age and all the ups and downs. We’ve been going on with pandemic and all that. I have found that it’s been a joy for everybody to just get out of the house,” said Pierce. “I think the message for the hour really is about resilience and bouncing back from tough times. Not only just during a pandemic but in my own life. You know, I am a comic who is also a widow. All of those ups and downs come out throughout the night, and how do we deal with it? How do we keep moving on?”
In addition to her comedic work, Pierce has used her success to help others, and in 2006 founded Branches Recovery Center, which offers counseling and treatment to those with depression, anxiety, and addiction, regardless of their ability to pay. She has also raised several million dollars for international relief organizations Compassion International, WorldVision, Food for the Hungry, and Feed The Children.
“Even in the Bible, it says laughter is good like a medicine. And I find that to be true in my own life. Just the sound of the other people laughing is just as medicine is to me,” said Pierce.”You know doctors will tell you laughter will release endorphins. There are a lot of oncologists that play comedy videos when their patients are taking chemo because it makes the medicine run through your body faster. You know when your endorphins are released, it’s a very well-known physical thing that happens.
Pierce also thinks laughter is a very spiritual thing that happens.
“Laughter is a great tool that opens a heart door to help you to relax, to maybe receive a message that you need to hear or receive along the way,” said Pierce. “I used to always tease and tell my mother I’m practically a doctor since laughter is like medicine.”
Pierce will be performing live at Trace Creek Baptist Church. For tickets and more information, go to www.tracecreek.org
