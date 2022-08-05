Do not ignore the role of agriculture when discussing economic development, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles told members of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon at the chamber’s public policy luncheon.
There are over 300 farms in McCracken County with over 62,000 acres of production, Quarles said, which generate over $28 million in gross receipts. For western Kentucky, Quarles said that gross receipt number balloons to over $400 million.
“Those are the receipts that get churned in your local banks, the local communities, paying off debt, expanding businesses,” Quarles said. “Please don’t make the mistake of excluding agriculture when you’re talking about economic development because it’s already a big powerhouse in your backyard.”
Agriculture is the second largest industry in Kentucky, only behind manufacturing, Quarles added.
Quarles, who grew up on his family’s tobacco farm in Scott County, shared his insights on the local and state agriculture economy with local business leaders and elected officials, and also shared his views on how farmers and other agriculture businesses support the people of Kentucky and Kentucky’s reputation.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Quarles said there were two groups of people that deserve accolades for keeping the nation going: healthcare workers, and farmers who kept up the nation’s food supply.
“They couldn’t telecommute, they couldn’t Zoom in, and they went out and fed a hungry nation and world,” Quarles said.
Across the nation and internationally, Quarles said Kentucky is known for three exports all with roots in the agriculture industry: bourbon, chicken, and horses. About 8% of corn grown in Kentucky is eventually made into bourbon, which is then exported around the world. Quarles also noted that about two-thirds of horses that are exported to other countries come from Kentucky, and highlighted Kentucky-bred horses’ track record in various international races.
Other topics Quarles addressed include the Kentucky Proud program, which helps the public identify food and other goods that were raised, grown or processed in Kentucky, mental health in rural areas, and the aging farmer population in the state. The average age of a Kentucky farmer is 62, and Quarles said more work needs to be done to recruit younger people to pursue farming as a career.
While most of Quarles’ speech focused on what he has learned from his two terms as commissioner of agriculture, he also addressed his campaign for the 2023 Republican nomination for governor. Quarles said if elected governor, he hopes he can bring officials from both sides of the political aisle together to communicate and work on common goals. He said he is looking to bring a small-town, rural Kentucky perspective to the governor’s office, noting most of the governors from the last two decades hailed from large metropolitan areas.
Quarles, along with several other Kentucky elected officials and candidates for public office, will be in attendance at the St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic’s political speaking event Saturday afternoon.
