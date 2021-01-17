The Paducah Young Professionals organization has selected Rhiannon Jenkins of U.S. Bank and Cullen Pope of Baird Housman Financial Group as the 2021 co-chairs of its steering committee.
PYP, a division of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, was established to provide social and professional opportunities for emerging leaders, ages 21-40. The goal of PYP is to connect, engage and develop a network of young professionals and encourage others to relocate to the area.
“With each event, we strive to give our members a way to connect with people that they may never encounter in their regular day-to-day activities and experience all the great things our community has to offer,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins is a treasury management and payments consultant with U.S. Bank. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in interior design from the University of Kentucky. Pope is a financial adviser at Baird Housman Financial Group. He is a graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in economics.
Other members of the steering committee are: Mackenzie Abbott, Touchdowns and Tunes; Patrick Brumley, Beltline Electric Company; LaToya Burton, Housing Authority of Paducah; Kathryn Byers, city of Paducah; Jim Dudley, Systems Solutions; Matt Eddy, Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub; Emily Grimes, Arnold Realty Group; Meagan Pope, Ribbon Chix; Jared Sigler, Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler; Ashley Simmons, Kemper CPA Group; Quent Smith, Community Financial Services Bank; Jason Staub, Baptist Health Paducah; and Abby Wrinkle, Northwestern Mutual.
The PYP’s first event for 2021 is a goal-setting workshop titled “360 Degree Goals,” led by Terri Lundberg, CEO of Lundberg Medical Imaging. The virtual event will be held at noon Jan. 26. The event is open to PYP members and potential members. Register to attend the Zoom workshop at paducahchamber.org.
The interactive workshop will assist participants in creating some actionable steps, supported by scientific research, to craft a path of personal and professional growth for 2021 and beyond. The group will discuss goal domains, personality types and its bearing on goal achievement, as well as effective goal achievement strategies.
