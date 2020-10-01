Paducah Water is investing $1.2 million in a water main replacement project on Paducah’s Southside, as part of a continued effort to replace aging infrastructure.
“We’re replacing about 9,000 foot of water main, and we call that our South Bridge Street area, and what it’s going to do is it’s going to replace the rest of the older water mains in that area,” General Manager Bill Robertson told The Sun.
“Some of those approach 100 years old.”
Murtco Inc., a contractor for Paducah Water, is starting work on the project this week, according to a news release. It includes replacing approximately 9,000 linear feet of water main, meters, service lines and fire hydrants. It’s expected to enhance reliability and water service in the area.
The work is expected to continue in the area through spring 2021.
Robertson pointed out that older pipes break more. The pipes start to rust on the interior and grow tubercles, restricting the amount of water flow in the pipe and that can affect flow for fire hydrants.
“This restores the ability of the pipe to provide the flow that’s needed for our customers and for fighting fires,” he added. “And then, last but not least, it helps improve the quality of the water because all those tubercles give a surface for stuff to grow on and that consumes the chlorine that we put in the water to control the growth of bacteria and viruses and other things.”
In a news release, Paducah Water said customers could experience temporary disturbance to yards and disruption of water service. Motorists may also encounter temporary road closures, work zones and delays. It said it will try to minimize the disruptions and restore all disturbed areas to “original or better condition.”
The water main project is part of Paducah Water’s Capital Improvement Program that replaces aging infrastructure. It has invested over $29.4 million into its system to date and installed more than 230,000 linear feet of new water main in 10 years, according to Paducah Water.
“We’ve done projects. We’ve done some in Lone Oak where we’ve replaced asbestos cement pipe. We did — it’s an area called Glenwood — but it’s really 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th (streets) and H.C. Mathis Drive, we’ve replaced all those lines,” Robertson said.
“But, we’re just methodically going through our system and trying to replace all the older pipe and improve the quality of water and level of service for our customers.”
Robertson reiterated that it’s part of the utility’s “ongoing effort” to replace old infrastructure within its system and the work will continue for the next 10 to 15 years.
