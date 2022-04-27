McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office will be hosting a public information meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Emerging Technology Center at WKCTC.
The meeting will address the assessment and appeal processes for property valuations, and also address the homestead exemption. The meeting is open to the public.
PVA will not address individual appeals at Thursday’s meeting.
McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn said the PVA office had mailed 99% of 2022 assessment notices as of April 21. Assessment notices include brief details of property record and a QR code to scan with smartphones that will display the detailed property record.
Dunn said the PVA office is about 76% through the whole county on assessments as of April 21, with less than half of the city of Paducah remaining along with homes in Lone Oak and Reidland.
Dunn said PVA evaluate properties to create a tax roll for the state. McCracken County is required to use this tax roll, and the city of Paducah chooses to use it to avoid duplicating a government service.
“The PVA office doesn’t create tax policy or make tax law. We follow the laws given to us by the state legislature. The PVA’s mission is to ensure the property tax system is fair and equal,” Dunn said in a press release.
Dunn encouraged property owners to look over the assessment notices and make sure the PVA has accurate information about the property. Dunn said homeowners should reach out to the PVA office if the PVA has inaccurate home sizes or if a home is in less than average condition so that PVA inspectors can visit the home and recalculate the assessment.
Property owners can appeal to the PVA office for reassessment. If an agreement cannot be met, property owners are entitled to appeal to the county Board of Assessment Appeals, made up of three local real estate professionals who would decide what the assessment should be.
