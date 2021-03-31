Bill Dunn’s mission to reassess all of McCracken County is just more than halfway done now.
Since taking office in late 2018, the property valuation administrator and his team have looked at 51% of the county, adding 64 wrongly omitted properties to the tax roll and increasing the total real estate valuation of McCracken by $579 million.
“These numbers — I’m not trying to make them bigger. I’m just trying to reassess everybody like we’re supposed to,” Dunn said. “We’re just trying to do the work.”
Dunn has previously said he believes the county as a whole is under-assessed by somewhere between $1 billion and $3 billion. Much of the poor performance of the office is attributed to Nancy Bock, who was PVA for nearly three decades before resigning in September 2018. Bock was indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking and forgery.
He still believes his prediction will hold true to the tune of at least $1 billion.
“I’m pretty sure that $1 billion is pretty accurate. This year so far — we’re still doing last minute work — we are up $244 million just for this year,” he said. “It won’t be official until the public has a chance to appeal.”
Not all of this value is underassessment though, Dunn noted.
“Some of that is growth. There is a lot of housing and commercial property being built. Some of that is selling for higher prices than previous. The Menards property alone is assessed at nearly $15 million.”
Going through the Concord subdivisions, Dunn said, added $55 million in value to the district. West McCracken saw an increase of $53 million to its overall valuation, as well.
As his overall reassessment of the county continues, Dunn doesn’t expect to find many more omitted properties. The last of these was a house built in 2003 on property listed on the tax roll previously. The property and a metal building on site were on the tax roll, but the house was not. Only six omitted properties have been found since July 2020.
“I think we did a pretty thorough check when all of that mess was going on and I think we’ve found most of them,” he said. “That’s proven true so far.”
So far Dunn and his team have completed their assessments of several areas of McCracken (Hendron, Melber, West McCracken and the outside districts). Concord has been nearly completed, but the big areas left to comb over are Lone Oak, the city, city annex and Reidland.
“For this year we did West McCracken and a significant portion of Concord,” Dunn said. “We still have a Lone Oak and Reidland to do for the county and then the city and city annex we’re still working on. Something like downtown we have to do in person.
“We can’t use our aerial photography for that because you can’t look at an aerial photograph of a downtown building and know what’s in the second or third floor. We have to actually go and talk to someone.”
The neighborhoods with the oldest average assessment were given priority by Dunn and his team. In Walter Jetton, for example, the average assessment was last done in 1997.
“That neighborhood hasn’t been looked at in 24 years. Now some of them have been assessed (since then) but that’s the average overall,” he said. “We’re going from the oldest last assessment year and working our way up. These neighborhoods aren’t exactly high dollar but that’s not our goal. My goal was to start with the oldest and work our way forward.”
Dunn will be sending out new assessments for the year in late April, after which recipients will be able to appeal or dispute the valuations should they have an issue with them. The formal period for appeal this year is May 3-17.
The PVA encourages anyone with an issue regarding their evaluation to come to the office.
“If people don’t agree with the assessment, they can come in and talk to us,” Dunn said. “We’re human just like everybody else.”
