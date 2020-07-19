The hunt for unassessed McCracken County properties continues in Bill Dunn’s Property Valuation Administrator office.
Since taking the PVA post in October 2018, Dunn and his administration have found 58 properties that were omitted from the county’s tax roll with an estimated value of more than $15 million. The agency has looked at 33% of the properties in McCracken, Dunn told The Sun this week, and he’s sure more will follow, though likely not at a high rate.
“I hate to say it, but we think it will (continue),” he said. “I was hoping we were finished finding them and then we found another one. And that keeps happening. I don’t expect it to stop.
“I apologize to every one of these people. I don’t want to have to send them a five-year tax bill but I have to.“
Dunn contends that, while the unassessed properties are an issue in McCracken County, this is not a unique problem in the state.
“There are other PVA offices that are not in good shape. This one has just been publicized.”
The official has previously said he believes the county as a whole is under-assessed by somewhere between $1 billion and $3 billion. Much of the poor performance of the office is attributed to Nancy Bock, who was PVA for nearly three decades before resigning in September 2018. Bock was indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking and forgery.
The state PVA office provided a couple of short-term staffing solutions to help inspect using aerial images and maps late in 2019. While this was helpful, Dunn said, he would still rather have gone with his initial proposal of calling for an emergency reassessment of the entire county.
“I was told that was a bad idea,” Dunn said of what he thinks would have been an accelerated three-week process to correct the lapsed county records. “I think that would have been the best thing — to reassess the whole county all at one time. Because from my perspective, tax rates would have had to gone down.
“The way I tell people is half the county’s overtaxed because the other half is undertaxed. If the assessments get fixed, the tax rate will level out and everybody’s tax rate will be fair and appropriate, but that didn’t happen.”
While COVID-19 has made operations cumbersome at the PVA office — mostly due to staffing limitations within the building — putting those health precautions in place has not slowed inspections or assessments. Preliminary figures suggest that a record-setting $190 million in value will be added to the county’s overall $4.1 billion tax roll this year through reassessments after appeals — which are due to Dunn’s office by Monday.
“My job is just, as a third party, to assess the value of your property … not to raise revenue for the city, the county, the library or the schools,” Dunn added. “That’s not my job at all.
“We’re just trying to do the job and estimate what your property is worth. It doesn’t matter to me if your property value goes up or down.”
