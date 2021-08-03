A car chase along Cairo Road resulted in a deadly collision Monday, a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office report detailed.
Sheriff’s detectives were conducting a drug investigation at a hotel in the 5100 block of Cairo Road around 1:40 p.m. when they attempted to arrest a man, later identified as 27-year-old Lamont X. Young of Cairo, Illinois.
Young, according to a Tuesday news release from the sheriff’s office, was “delivering a large quantity of methamphetamine” to the hotel when detectives attempted to stop his vehicle in the parking lot by blocking his exit with their own vehicles.
He was able to evade their efforts and flee west along Cairo Road. During the pursuit, Young began throwing items from his vehicle, including “large amount of crystal methamphetamine” that detectives later recovered, authorities said.
The vehicle, detectives determined during the pursuit, was not registered to Young, who was its only occupant.
As Young approached U.S. 60 on Cairo Road, “detectives slowed their pursuit in an attempt to decrease the pressure on the suspect.” A detective then witnessed Young’s vehicle collide with a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on U.S. 60.
Detectives attempted “lifesaving measures” on the unidentified female driver of the Explorer, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
An air ambulance took Young to an out of state hospital due to the extent of his injuries.
The Kentucky State Police responded to the intersection to investigate the collision. The investigation regarding Young and the alleged illegal drug trafficking is ongoing.
