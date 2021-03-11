Purdy earns elementary Governor's Cup science title

PRINCETON -- Caldwell County Elementary School fifth-grader Ben Purdy won the Governor’s Cup Region 2 science championship with a score of 27 out of a possible 50 points on that assessment test.
CCES placed eighth in the 15-team Governor’s Cup Region 2 competition, held virtually on Saturday. The team sponsor is Natalie Pepper.
Governor’s Cup is an academic competition held at the elementary, middle and high school levels. It features two team competitions — quick recall and future problem-solving — and six assessments, including composition and subject assessment tests in math, science, social studies, language arts and arts and sciences.
The five subject assessment tests are scored, with a maximum score of 50.
Elementary schools only compete at the district and region level; they do not have a state competition. Middle and high schools compete at the district, region and state levels.
Middle and high school state competitions will be held virtually from Saturday through Monday. Caldwell County High School senior Robyn Phelps qualified for the state competition by placing third in the Region 2 arts and humanities assessment test. The top two teams and top five students advance to the next level of competition.
Purdy placed first in the Region 2 science assessment test with a score of 27, the highest score on any of the Region 2 subject assessment tests. Purdy also placed first in science at the District 7 competition held virtually on Feb. 23 and 25.
The CCES quick recall team — which consists of Purdy, Morgan Gilkey, Collin Turmero and Kale Turmero — also competed in the regional competition and tied for fifth after placing second at the District 7 competition.
Kale Turmero also took part in the Region 2 assessment tests, having placed second in language arts in the District 7 competition and third in the district science assessment test.
Colin Turmero also qualified individually for the regional competition by placing third in the district math assessment test, while Maddie Boyd qualified for the Region 2 competition by placing third in the District 7 arts and humanities assessment test.
Purdy was the only CCES student to place among the top five in the subject assessment tests.
More information about the Governor’s Cup academic competition can be found at kaac.com.
